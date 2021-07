The Denver Broncos could be dangling veteran running back Melvin Gordon in a potential trade, and there may now be a team that could jump the line. It has been speculated that the Broncos could consider dealing Gordon before the 2021 season kicks off. It wouldn’t be as much about what the team could get back for him, but more about just dumping a player they may not need and being able to save nearly $7 million in the process.