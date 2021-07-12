Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

How to Get to Indo Right Now, with Nic Von Rupp

By Dashel Pierson
Surfline
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortugal’s Nic Von Rupp is one of the most well-traveled surfers in the game these days – whether it’s big waves at Nazaré, perfect tubes in Costa Rica, or never-ending rides at the mythic Skeleton Bay. But COVID, like for everyone else, has made things difficult…even for this seasoned surf traveler. Von Rupp was itching to get to Indonesia, however, and after a handful of hoops to jump through (including visa trouble, a mandatory quarantine, amongst other things) he made it. Needless to say, it was all worth it. There’s solid swell on the way; check out the Bali forecast.

