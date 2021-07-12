How to Get to Indo Right Now, with Nic Von Rupp

The Indian Ocean has been very alive over the past few weeks. Especially in Indonesia. And this trend shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon — stay tuned, as we’ll be bringing realtime coverage from surfing’s favorite island chain as the swell(s) hit. Yeah, plural. Kevin Wallis breaks it down: “Similar to the storm that set up the Good to Epic waves at Lance’s Right in late May, the storm that set up this swell wasn’t especially big or strong,” Wallis explains. “But it did take a favorable track and carried respectable seas to within 1800 miles of the Mentawais, which allowed for a medium-size SSW swell to develop. As the swell arrived it was groomed by light wind into perfect conditions at Kandui.”