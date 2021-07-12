Cancel
What Inequities Do Latinas Face In San Diego’s Workforce?

By Harrison Patiño
KPBS
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic brought on drastic changes to the American workplace, and in many cases, these changes prompted many to leave the workforce entirely. Latinas have left the workforce at rates higher than any other demographic, and have had some of the highest unemployment rates throughout the pandemic according to UCLA research.

