Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

By JAY COHEN and STEPHEN WHYNO
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 15 days ago
CHICAGO — (AP) — Duncan Keith is heading to the Edmonton Oilers in the latest departure of a cornerstone player from the Chicago Blackhawks' Stanley Cup core, a move that could help the club speed up a long-term rebuild.

Chicago traded Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, to Edmonton on Monday along with minor league forward Tim Soderlund for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional 2022 third-round draft pick.

Keith asked the Blackhawks for a trade to Western Canada to be closer to his 8-year-old son, Colton, after they spent long stretches apart last season.

“I knew I didn’t want to go those long periods of time without seeing him," Keith said on a video conference call. “That was a huge thing for me, and I just felt like the Edmonton Oilers — right now it was a good fit, a great fit and I’m excited to start this new chapter of my career.”

No salary was retained in the first blockbuster trade of the NHL offseason since the Stanley Cup Final ended last week. Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million. He turns 38 on Friday.

“You can retain up to 50%. If we were getting Duncan Keith at $2.75 (million), the price would’ve been a lot higher than it was today," Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. “If we wanted to lower salary, we would have to put more assets with our offer.”

The 2022 pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year's Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds. Asked what he had left in the tank, Keith said: “I feel like I have a lot. ... We’ll see what happens when we get on the ice.”

Chicago general manager Stan Bowman said in a release announcing the deal that Keith “will go down as one of the best and most driven defensemen this game has ever seen.”

Keith is the latest member of Chicago's three-time Cup-winning core to depart while the embattled Blackhawks attempt to rebuild their roster amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations from their 2010 championship run.

Longtime defense partner Brent Seabrook announced his retirement in March because of injuries. Blue-line staple Niklas Hjalmarsson was traded to Arizona in 2017. Captain Jonathan Toews said he expects to play in 2021-22 after missing this past season with an illness.

“Life rolls on,” Keith said. “It’s tough to leave Chicago. I’ve been there for 16 seasons, I was drafted there. It’s a great organization. We were always treated first class as players and were really part of kind of a transformation of that team and I just feel grateful to have been a part of it and play with so many great players.”

Jones just turned 24 and has 95 regular-season and playoff games of NHL experience. The brother of Columbus defenseman Seth Jones is under contract through next season at a salary of $850,000, slightly above the league minimum.

“Caleb Jones is a smooth-skating, versatile defenseman who brings a well-rounded game to the Blackhawks," Bowman said. “He brings some size to our group, and we believe his best hockey is in front of him.”

This move could make the Blackhawks a more attractive suitor for Seth Jones, who is a year away from unrestricted free agency and being shopped by the Blue Jackets this summer. Jones has some control over where he plays next based on which teams he would and would not sign a long-term extension with.

Keith had all the power over his destination thanks to the full no-movement clause that was included in the $72 million, 13-year contract he signed in 2009 — months before he helped Chicago end a lengthy title drought.

“As I get older and my career moves along, I want to be able to compete at the highest level and win,” Keith said. “I want to compete and challenge myself to be at my best, and that’s when I’m at my best — when I’m challenged. The Oilers are going to need me to be at my best, and I’m aware of that and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native goes to a contender in Edmonton that has the past two Hart Trophy winners as league MVP: Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the latter of whom is considered the best player in hockey. The Oilers have long struggled to keep the puck out of their net and won only one playoff series since drafting McDavid in 2015.

That was just after Keith won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in leading the Blackhawks to their third Stanley Cup title in six seasons. Keith won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman in 2010 and 2014 in the midst of Chicago's championship era.

Keith has 625 points in 1,192 regular-season games since the Blackhawks drafted him in the second round in 2002. More important, he has 86 points in 135 playoff games, averaging 28 minutes of ice time.

“Whatever little bit of experience I can bring to the team, I’m going to bring that," Keith said. “But my work ethic on the ice is what I’m going to have to bring."

___

Whyno reported from Washington.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Zadorov, Suter, Hjalmarsson & More

The hectic start to the National Hockey League’s compressed offseason continued on Monday. The deadline to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents ahead of Wednesday’s start of free agency came and went, and there were some surprises out of the Chicago Blackhawks’ camp. Additionally, a true warrior from the Stanley Cup era hung up his skates for good.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLSecond City Hockey

Report: Former Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson is retiring from the NHL

According to Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan, another member of the recent Blackhawks Cup winning teams is retiring from the NHL: Niklas Hjalmarsson. Unlike Brent Seabrook earlier this season, Hjalmarsson is not expected to formally announce his plans to stop playing hockey in the NHL. Hjalmarsson was drafted by the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade

Podcast: Duncan Keith's legacy with the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Chicago icon is on the move after the Blackhawks granted Duncan Keith’s trade request so that he could be closer to his son. In return, the Blackhawks received defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the trade, Keith’s illustrious Blackhawks career, whether he’s the greatest defenseman in franchise history, and how the acquisition of Caleb impacts the team’s chances of potentially acquiring his older brother Seth via trade.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Duncan Keith Trade Effect on The Expansion Draft

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade, and the ramifications are going to have an impact on this team for a while. With the Duncan Keith trade finally happening and the Edmonton Oilers giving up...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Thoughts on the Duncan Keith trade?

In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on the trade that sent Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. I think this trade is horrendous for the Edmonton Oilers on so many levels. For one, Duncan Keith is...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

The Keith Trade Happened. Now What?

Duncan Keith is now an Ednonton Oiler. Caleb Jones is now a Blackhawk. Edmonton doesn't have a third round pick and if they make it three rounds into the playoffs (something I currently don't think will be an issue) they will give the Hawks a 2nd round pick. That means that regardless of if Edmonton makes it that far, they cannot deal that 2nd round pick this summer or at the deadline. Once again, no cap space was retained by the Hawks in this deal. Oh and I think the Oilers also got Keifer Sutherland out of this deal.
NHLbleachernation.com

Here’s What the Blackhawks Are Getting in Caleb Jones

On July 12th, the Chicago Blackhawks traded Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a third round draft pick. But because of the deservedly enormous farewell to Keith and the potential implications on SETH Jones, Caleb’s brother, we haven’t really dug into the primary return, himself. In other words, we haven’t answered the question What Does Caleb Jones Bring to the Blackhawks? So … here we go.
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks May Already Be the “Front-Runner” for Seth Jones

The Blackhawks’ interest in accelerating their rebuild with an elite level defenseman has been discussed loudly and often this offseason. And that was before they traded Duncan Keith to the Oilers. The draft remains one way to fill this need, but it’s certainly less sexy (and far less immediate/certain) than going after a true No. 1 defenseman like Seth Jones or Dougie Hamilton, to whom they’ve been connected all summer.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: Hyman, Larsson, Keith, Kassian

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers are absolutely one of the teams talking to Zach Hyman’s agent about the player’s interest in potentially coming to the Oilers this offseason. Are they a frontrunner? In other news, there are updates about Adam Larsson’s potential extension with the team. Is there any chance he extends before the NHL Expansion Draft? GM Ken Holland continues to defend his trade for Duncan Keith and there’s buzz about which depth forwards the Oilers will protect from the Seattle Kraken.
NHLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Caleb Jones: 5 things to know about the defenseman the Chicago Blackhawks picked up in the Duncan Keith trade

Caleb Jones shouldn’t worry about trying to fill the big skates left behind by Duncan Keith, the venerable and decorated Chicago Blackhawks defenseman with whom he swapped teams in Monday’s trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Jones is just trying to find his own game again after a disappointing season. The 24-year-old blue liner talked about getting a fresh start in Chicago and joining the team’s ...
NHLchatsports.com

This Jones-to-the-Blackhawks thing isn’t going away, is it?

For those who weren’t on the internet late Thursday evening, another report emerged that suggested the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets are back at the negotiating table. Defenseman Seth Jones is the primary piece here, with Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman reporting that the two teams are “taking another run”...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: Fleury, Keith & The Expansion Draft

It’s mid-July, and we’re headed into one of the busiest stretches of the NHL offseason. The Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is on Jul. 21, the entry draft is set for the 23rd and 24th, and free agency officially begins on the 28th. Just like the rest of the league, the Chicago Blackhawks are actively planning for the future. Today our crew of Shaun Filippelli, Brooke LoFurno, Greg Boysen and Gail Kauchak tackle a few hot topics in preparation for our weekly Blackhawks Banter show.

