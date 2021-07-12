Cancel
Kilgore, TX

Police: Man on bicycle dies after struck by tractor-trailer in Kilgore

By From staff reports
Kilgore News Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilgore police are investigating after a man on a bicycle was killed Monday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer. Officers responded after 911 calls at around 10:20 a.m. about a wreck on Texas 42 South near the private entrance to Brookshires, Kilgore police said in an afternoon post on the department’s Facebook page. A preliminary investigation shows the bicyclist had entered the roadway as the tractor-trailer was headed south.

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bike#Tractor#Accident#First Responders
