Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cornelius, NC

Another 'No Swimming Advisory' issued for part of Lake Norman after latest wastewater spill

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Another "no swimming advisory" has been issued for a cove in Lake Norman after yet another wastewater spill. Mecklenburg County released the advisory for the cove on the lake located off of Paradise Cove Court on Monday. According to the county, 200 gallons of untreated wastewater from a home spilled into the water after a private contractor damaged a pipe. The pipe was repaired, but the discharge continued.

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norman, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Cornelius, NC
Government
City
Cornelius, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Wastewater#Water Quality#Water Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy