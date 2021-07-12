Another 'No Swimming Advisory' issued for part of Lake Norman after latest wastewater spill

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Another "no swimming advisory" has been issued for a cove in Lake Norman after yet another wastewater spill. Mecklenburg County released the advisory for the cove on the lake located off of Paradise Cove Court on Monday. According to the county, 200 gallons of untreated wastewater from a home spilled into the water after a private contractor damaged a pipe. The pipe was repaired, but the discharge continued.