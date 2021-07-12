Cassondra Stratton, wife of Colorado political strategist is among the dead after a condominium collapse last month
FLORIDA — The wife of Michael Stratton—a prominent democratic political strategist in Colorado— is now confirmed dead after a condominium building collapsed last month in Sunrise, Florida. Cassondra Stratton was among the 9 additional victims recovered on Monday. Michael Stratton says he was on the phone with his wife when she noticed a hole opening near the pool, right after that, the phone cut off. The Stratton family released a statement thanking everyone who prayed for Cassie and expressing gratitude to the rescue workers for their courage and determination. Cassondra Stratton was among the 94 people whose bodies have been pulled from the rubble; 22 people are still missing.www.kvor.com
