Cassondra Stratton, wife of Colorado political strategist is among the dead after a condominium collapse last month

My childhood was perfect. I was born and raised in New Jersey and lived in a lovely house with my family around me. For my sixth birthday my mom went all out with a Pocahontas theme – it was amazing. It’s the last beautiful memory I have of my family together. A month later, in December 1995, we were due to travel to Colombia as a family for the first time. I was so excited as it was going to be my first flight. We were travelling to meet family members I had never met before, for a big reunion.