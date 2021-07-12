Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cal Poly's Bryan Woo drafted by Mariners

By Eric Burdick Cal Poly
Santa Maria Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Poly sophomore right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Tear Player Draft on Monday by the Seattle Mariners. The 174th overall selection, Woo extends Cal Poly's streak of having at least one player drafted every year since 1999. Taylor Dollard, also a pitcher, was drafted in the fifth round by the Mariners a year ago. Woo is the 29th Mustang to be drafted in the top six rounds of the MLB Draft and only the fourth in the sixth round.

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Cal Poly#The Seattle Mariners#The Mlb Draft#Mustangs#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Los Angeles Angels#The Baltimore Orioles#Alameda High School#Era#Csun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBcharlottenews.net

Cal Raleigh bids to continue quiet surge as Mariners host A's

Cal Raleigh isn't big on talking about himself. Even after hitting his first major-league homer, the Seattle Mariners' rookie catcher preferred to talk about almost anything else. For example, the pitching of left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in Friday's 4-3 victory against Oakland, or his mistake in calling pitches that led to a homer by the Athletics' Matt Chapman or a throw home that he couldn't handle, allowing the A's to tie the score after being down by three runs.
MLBchatsports.com

They Might Be Mariners Ep. 30: MLB Draft Reactions!

Well then. You don’t see that every day. Like a rabbit on a leash in downtown Seattle, the Mariners surprised us this year selecting three high school players with their first three picks. That’s right, we asked for young, impressionable upside and a challenge for the player development system and, whew boy, we got it. But it doesn’t stop there. 17 more picks came and went this week(end) and there’s plenty of #Good players that should be easy to root for! Yay!
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Takes seat Sunday

Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Raleigh had started behind the plate in each of the Mariners' last three games, going hitless with four strikeouts across 12 at-bats. Though he's still looking for his first big-league hit, Raleigh appears set to work ahead of both Luis Torrens and Tom Murphy. The Mariners will hand Murphy a start at catcher Sunday in what likely amounts to a maintenance day for Raleigh.
MLBMLive.com

Mariners return Rule 5 Draft selection to Tigers

DETROIT -- Right-handed reliever Will Vest is back in the Detroit Tigers organization. The Seattle Mariners, who selected Vest last December in the Rule 5 Draft, returned him to Detroit on Saturday. Under the rules of the Rule 5 Draft, players must be kept on the active roster the entire...
MLBSylva Herald

In the bigs: Cal Raleigh settles in with Mariners

The number of Seattle Mariners fans in Jackson County increased exponentially over the weekend as former Smoky Mountain standout Cal Raleigh made his Major League debut for the Mariners. The switch-hitting catcher batted sixth against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 0-of-4 at the plate as LA won 7-1. Raleigh...
MLBjacksonprogress-argus.com

Andrew Moore of Flovilla drafted by Seattle Mariners

Andrew Moore, 21, of Flovilla, a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School and a pitcher at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in Round 14 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft last week. Leaving for the airport to fly to Seattle on July 15,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cal Raleigh batting fifth in Mariners' Tuesday lineup against Rockies

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Raleigh will handle catching duties after Tom Murphy received a break against right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Raleigh to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Swats first major-league homer

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. Raleigh picked up a start behind the dish for the first time since July 20 and drilled a fastball over the right field wall for his first career home run. The 24-year-old did strike out in his other three at-bats and is just 3-for-20 to begin his big-league tenure. He'll likely move forward in a timeshare while he's still getting used to MLB pitching.
MLBwaitsburgtimes.com

Mariners second half outlook and Draft

The Seattle Mariners are currently in third place in the American League West behind the Houston Astros and Oakland A’s at 50-44 on the season. They are also just three games out of the second wildcard spot. With forty games left against AL West opponents, they certainly have an opportunity to move up in the standings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cal Raleigh helps Mariners rock another come-from-behind victory, downing Colorado

Jul. 21—DENVER — The starting pitcher that the Mariners desperately need to return to his previous form of seasons past took the mound Tuesday night at Coors Field, squaring off against an opposing starting pitcher the Mariners would gleefully add to their injury-riddled rotation for this season and the next few seasons, if only he were available and wouldn't cost too much in terms of prospect return.
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Mariners Sign Top Three Draft Picks

7:40PM: The Mariners have also signed second-round shortstop Edwin Arroyo and third-round right-hander Michael Morales to above-slot deals, according to Mayo (Twitter links). The 48th overall pick has an assigned price of $1,543,600, but Arroyo (a Florida State commit) signed for $1.65MM. Morales had been committed to Vanderbilt, but he’ll now begin his pro career after seeing to a $1.5MM bonus that is more than double the $733.1K slot price for the 83rd overall pick.
MLBbuckscountyherald.com

Seattle Mariners draft ex-Blazer Kingsbury

The Seattle Mariners selected right-handed pitcher Jimmy Kingsbury on Tuesday in the 17th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Kingsbury, a senior at Villanova, was chosen with the 504th pick of the draft. As a Quakertown Blazer in 2018, Kingsbury nearly won the team’s pitching triple crown. He...
MLBraleighnews.net

Cal Raleigh hits 1st career HR as Mariners nip A's

Rookie Cal Raleigh hit his first major-league home run as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Oakland Athletics 4-3 Friday night. Luis Torrens also went deep for the Mariners, who evened the four-game series at a victory apiece. Matt Chapman and Matt Olson homered for the A's, who struck out...
MLBDaily Republic

Mariners sink A’s again

SEATTLE – In their 100th game of the year, the Oakland A’s fell 5.5 game back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West with a 4-3 loss, and series loss, to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The highlights will feature plays from a tough...
MLBESPN

Seattle Mariners acquire Tyler Anderson in trade with Pittsburgh Pirates

The Seattle Mariners, hours after trading their best reliever, acquired left-handed starter Tyler Anderson from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. In exchange, the Pirates received minor league catcher Carter Bins and right-hander Joaquin Tejada. Pittsburgh thought it had a deal for Anderson with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier Tuesday, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy