Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Review

The Lakewood restaurant and supermarket is the place to go for delicious, authentic tacos filled with barbacoa, lengua and more. The crown jewel of Adrian Ortega’s tacos is his salsa — just head to La Plaza Supermarket and see for yourself. After emigrating from Michoacan, Mexico, to Cleveland in 1988, Ortega started thinking about ways to support himself and his family. Coming from a background of farmers and chefs who operated their own businesses, he was inspired to do the same. His first restaurant, Mi Pueblo, opened its doors in 1995 and featured cooking techniques he remembered from watching his mother make tacos and traditional dishes for locals, workers and families in Central Mexico.