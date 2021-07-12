Cancel
Restaurants

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Review

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 15 days ago

Well, the wife wanted Fuzzy’s so we stop at the one on S Florida Ave. We have eaten there before it was fine but this time the food was gross the burrito bowl and the enchilada plate were cold and the manager did not care at all. I even contacted...

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Local News Lakeland Fl

