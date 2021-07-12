Cancel
Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

 15 days ago

Making Ethical Marketing Easier and Providing a More Secure Email Experience for Consumers. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced new BIMI certificates to make it easier for marketers to adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI). This new offering comes immediately following Google’s announcement of general release support of BIMI across all Gmail inboxes. BIMI is an industry standard email specification that enables the use of brand-controlled logos within supporting email clients. Google joins Yahoo and Fastmail in BIMI support, making BIMI available at roughly 2 billion inboxes (Source: https://financesonline.com/number-of-email-users/). The new certificates reaffirm Validity’s dedication to the promotion of ethical marketing and a more secure email experience for today’s consumers.

