Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

90 percent of startups fail. 42 percent of those failures are due to misreading the market. A similar pattern often plays out something like this: The founder comes up with a solution idea, then spends a lot of time and money perfecting the solution. They find out after it’s too late that either the solution does not solve a real problem, or the market opportunity for that solution is too small. They try to pivot but are out of cash and can’t find more.