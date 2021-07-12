Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 starts today: Everything to know about this huge event

Asbury Park Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you're a lover of all things fashion and can't wait to shop the next big trend, you probably know a thing or two about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021. It’s the best time of the year to grab department store's coveted designer items at new lows for men, women, children and the home, with deals on everything from best-selling clothes and shoes to top-rated purses and beauty products. That means a ton of big-name brands, including UGG, The North Face, Tory Burch, Nike and more, introducing major price cuts on next season's most exciting items.

www.app.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewed#Nike#Kiehl#Visa#Nordstrom Icons#Nordstrom Ambassadors#L L Bean#The Caslon Women#The Halogen Women#The Madewell Women#Metti Sweatshirt#The Ugg#The Ecco Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance for an Extra 25% Off Clearance Items

Today's your last chance to score up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale! Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

You can get a Kate Spade purse for up to 78% off plus a free gift today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Wish you had a boldly colored bag or wallet to flaunt through the rest of summer? With all the bright colors on the sidewalks and runways alike, we get it. Luckily for us, so does Kate Spade. Even luckier for us, today just so happens to be the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, which means for a limited time, you can get a deal on a Kate Spade purse, or on the brand's wallets and jewelry for summer and beyond, all for up to 75% off.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

There's a secret Madewell sale on the store's already-marked down items

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We rely on Madewell for stylish wardrobe staples we’ll reach for again and again—from tees to totes and everything in between, you can’t go wrong with Madewell. When the retailer introduces massive markdowns on already-discounted items, however, is when you want to fill up your online shopping cart instantly.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade and Coach Bags

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here and there are tons of can't-miss deals on Kate Spade and Coach handbags!. Bag styles from the beloved designer fashion brands are marked down for a limited time. Shoppers can find deals on crossbody bags, totes and satchels in an array of designs and colors, such as a practical-and-pretty work tote to a chic chain strap crossbody to carry from day to night.
Beauty & FashionNew York Post

Picnic chic: Shop the wicker and straw handbag trend for summer 2021

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Picnic basket or purse — why not have a bit of both this summer?. The wicker handbag trend is hot for summer 2021, combining the effortless look of straw or rattan with the structure of a picnic basket for the ultimate accessory.
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

You can get Kate Spade sale picks from as low as $13 right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Unless every single outfit you wear is equipped with deep pockets, chances are you need a bag to carry your essentials. But having a stylish wristlet, tote, or crossbody purse can make the simple process of carrying your items from point A to point B a bit more special. When your bag is from Kate Spade—the designer accessories brand best known for its classic and colorful silhouettes— it’s bound to make you downright cheerful, especially when you can score items on sale.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Yes—Bestselling Designer Pieces Are on Sale for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale & Here's What You Should Buy

Every year we look forward to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale—the massive discounts on beauty gadgets, the huge price drops on home decor and the endless array of discounted clothing. But one thing we really look forward to is the major discounts on designer pieces across all sections. (We're talking $150 Tory Burch crossbody bags, $60 Diptyque candles and $45 Yves Saint Laurent mascara sets.) BTW, this sale only happens once a year,﻿ so now's not the time to procrastinate. Things will sell out, so get the stuff you've had your eyes on while you can (we totally are). Here are 12 things we're buying.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Kate Spade Is Having a Huge Sale: Save Up To 30% Off Select Styles

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for summer savings, Kate Spade is having a sale!. The fashion brand is offering up to 30% off sale styles with no promo code needed. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy tote for summer travels, a large tote bag to travel back in the office or to simply get a head start on your fall fashion, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy