O-T Fagbenle Says He Auditioned For a Different Black Widow Character

SuperHeroHype
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO-T Fagbenle Says He Auditioned For a Different Black Widow Character. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Black Widow!. Although supporting players like Florence Pugh and David Harbour stole their fair share of scenes in Black Widow, a case can be made that the film’s true unsung hero was Rick Mason, one of Natasha Romanoff’s old S.H.I.E.L.D. allies played by O-T Fagbenle. Mason had fairly limited screen time, but he was always there to give Natasha an assist when she needed equipment and support. However, it could have been someone else doing her these favors. According to Fagbenle, when he initially pursued a role in the movie, it was for a completely different character.

