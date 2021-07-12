Cancel
Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Running 100/200 At Prefontaine Classic

By Jonathan Howard
 15 days ago
You can’t keep a competitor down long. After receiving news that she will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics later this year, Sha’Carri Richardson plans to compete at the Prefontaine Classic. For those not familiar with the event held annually at Hayward Field, this is one of the biggest meets in the United States. Named in memory of legendary distance runner Steve Prefontaine who died in 1975 at just 24 years old, the meet brings out the best competition in the world and athletes have made names for themselves by performing well at this event.

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

Track & Field
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
NFL
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
Celebrities

How Much Is Allyson Felix Actually Worth?

Track and field star Allyson Felix is gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which is her "fifth and last," according to the Los Angeles Times. The sprinter took home her first medal in 2004 at age 18 before going on to earn a total of nine medals at four different Olympics. She now holds the record for most track and field medals won by an American woman.
Sports

Simone Biles Reveals What Led to Her Surprising Withdrawal in Team Final

Simone Biles surprised everyone when she pulled out of the gymnastics team final after struggling to land a vault, but for a short time, the world only knew her departure was due to a medical issue. Biles later told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that while she feels good physically, things “vary”...
Sports
The Spun

NBC Reveals Why Simone Biles Withdrew From Competition

Legendary United States gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Biles, arguably the greatest Olympic gymnast of all-time, exited the competition following just one event. She reportedly huddled with a trainer after landing a vault and then left the floor.
Sports

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner ‘Heartbroken' After Ending Olympics Run Early

Sadly, it looks like MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey and gymnastics career have come to an abrupt end. The 24-year-old gymnast and oldest member of the United States' women's team competed as an Olympian for the first time on Sunday, July 25. She participated in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics as an individual competitor rather than in a team event. To be able to continue in the Games, she had to finish in the top eight overall and be one of the top two U.S. gymnasts. She placed 10th.
Motorsports
FanSided

NASCAR announces time change for upcoming race

The start time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway next month has been slightly pushed back. NASCAR is currently in the midst of a three-week hiatus due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, with action scheduled to resume for all three national series at Watkins Glen International next weekend after leaving off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
Sports
The Associated Press

Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

TOKYO (AP) — The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. An extra hop on vault there. Over the course of two hours on Sunday, they kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.
Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Will Race In August Following Olympics Suspension

Following her controversial suspension from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for marijuana last month, U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson will hit the track again at the Prefontaine Classic on August 21. She will be participating in the 100 meters and 200 meters races at the Pre Classic, as it begins a post-Olympic sequence of meets. It is typically a rarity for a runner to race two high-octane events on the same day, but Richardson hopes to put on a show in racing both events on the same day.
Sports

USA Olympic women’s basketball roster: Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi headline star-studded team in Tokyo

The U.S. women’s basketball team is heading to Tokyo with a goal of winning its seventh consecutive gold medal. With the WNBA season paused for the 2021 Olympics, Team USA has loaded up with some of the country’s top talent. The women’s squad possesses a terrific blend of veterans (Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi) and youngsters (Ariel Atkins, A’ja Wilson), and it sure doesn’t hurt to have the reigning Finals MVP (Breanna Stewart) on the roster.

Comments / 1

