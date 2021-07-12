Sha’Carri Richardson Running 100/200 At Prefontaine Classic

You can’t keep a competitor down long. After receiving news that she will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics later this year, Sha’Carri Richardson plans to compete at the Prefontaine Classic. For those not familiar with the event held annually at Hayward Field, this is one of the biggest meets in the United States. Named in memory of legendary distance runner Steve Prefontaine who died in 1975 at just 24 years old, the meet brings out the best competition in the world and athletes have made names for themselves by performing well at this event.