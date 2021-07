$62 million placed so far. That's just the antes. Ladies and gentlemen, step right up, place your bets; this table has a $10 million minimum. And that’s just the ante. If there ever was any doubt about how much money may be on the table with the new Seminole Compact approved by Florida in May and the Seminole Tribe of Florida in June, and now under review by the federal government, the political committee activity of the past month should make it clear.