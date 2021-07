A coronavirus vaccination clinic at Manassas Mall will soon close. Time is Running Out to Get Your 2nd Dose at the PWHD Manassas Mall COVID-19 Clinic (Manassas, VA) – The vaccination efforts are winding down at the Prince William Health District (PWHD) Manassas Mall COVID-19 clinic due to the drop-off in demand for the vaccines. The final day to get vaccinated at the mall clinic is July 24.