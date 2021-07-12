Corning Manta Rays find success at Orland meet

ORLAND — The Corning Manta Rays competed over the weekend at the Harry Otter Invitational meet in Orland. Max Merlo, 12, added three more Sierra Nevada Junior Olympic Qualifying times in the 100 Individual Medley, the 100 freestyle, and the 50 backstroke while improving on his previous Junior Olympic time in the 50 Freestyle. He finished second in the high point and finished first in 100 IM and 100 free, second in 50 back, 50 fly, 50 free, 100 breast, 100 back and 50 breast. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=5PSHiZxb&cid=8141&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.