Orland, CA

Corning Manta Rays find success at Orland meet

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 15 days ago

ORLAND — The Corning Manta Rays competed over the weekend at the Harry Otter Invitational meet in Orland. Max Merlo, 12, added three more Sierra Nevada Junior Olympic Qualifying times in the 100 Individual Medley, the 100 freestyle, and the 50 backstroke while improving on his previous Junior Olympic time in the 50 Freestyle. He finished second in the high point and finished first in 100 IM and 100 free, second in 50 back, 50 fly, 50 free, 100 breast, 100 back and 50 breast.

