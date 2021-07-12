Resurfacing Project Under Way Near Manistique, Gulliver
CLICK TO HEAR JACK HALL’S INTERVIEW WITH DAN WEINGARTEN, MDOT. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $2.7 million to resurface nearly 9.5 miles of US-2 from east of Tannery Road to west of Schoolcraft County Road 432 and from east of River Road (Schoolcraft County Road 433) to east of Lake Street in Schoolcraft County. The project includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, earthwork, drainage, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.www.radioresultsnetwork.com
