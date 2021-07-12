Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schoolcraft County, MI

Resurfacing Project Under Way Near Manistique, Gulliver

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLICK TO HEAR JACK HALL’S INTERVIEW WITH DAN WEINGARTEN, MDOT. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $2.7 million to resurface nearly 9.5 miles of US-2 from east of Tannery Road to west of Schoolcraft County Road 432 and from east of River Road (Schoolcraft County Road 433) to east of Lake Street in Schoolcraft County. The project includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, earthwork, drainage, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulliver, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Schoolcraft County, MI
Government
County
Schoolcraft County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy