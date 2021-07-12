Cancel
Hays County, TX

Hays County reports one new COVID-19 fatality, 110 new COVID-19 cases

By Staff
universitystar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hays County Local Health Department reports one new COVID-19 related fatality July 12, a Woodcreek man in his 80s. There have been a total of 264 fatalities in the county. The county also reported 110 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 19,348, total active cases to 277 and recoveries to 18,807. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 359.

www.universitystar.com

