Kolohe Andino Has Never Been More Stoked

Ever since their inception in April of 1896, the Olympic Games have been held up as a model of the best that athleticism—if not humanity itself—has to offer. In theory, the concept of athletes from all over the world coming together to meet, compete, and show off their respective nations’ athletic prowess is a beautiful one. Unfortunately, however, the Olympics have a long and painful history of displacing vulnerable communities and showing racist bias. Look all the way back to athletes John Carlos and Tommie Smith, who were removed from the Olympic Village for raising their fists on the podium in a Black-power salute in 1968. Or consider the recent suspension of track-and-field athlete Brianna McNeal for missing a drug tes—she has stated that she was in bed recovering from an abortion and did not register the arrival of the testing official. Now all of these issues are coming to a head during the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.