Kolohe Andino Has Never Been More Stoked
Considering where he grew up, who his dad is, and how he was reared, it’s safe to say Kolohe Andino has never not been a ripper, and graduating to the elite ranks of professional surfing was never a question of if. And while he has yet to peak athletically, Brother’s emotional maturity has grown exponentially in the past year alone. From pandemic to parenthood, injury to investment, Kolohe’s happy acceptance of this whole adulting groove is palpable.www.surfline.com
