Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Luna, Red Hill, Salt Lake and Quemado Lake. Hazardous water levels will impact Largo Creek, Agua Fria Creek, Carrizo Wash, and the headwaters of Apache Creek, Centerfire Creek, and the San Francisco River. Up to one additional inch of rain is possible. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.