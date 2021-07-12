Cancel
Dane County, WI

Authorities investigating Windsor man's death as homicide, searching for missing woman

By Logan Rude
fox47.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Dane County authorities are investigating the death of a Windsor man as a homicide as they continue searching for a missing Windsor woman. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said during a Monday afternoon press conference that people interviewed by detectives in the early stages of their investigation placed the couple’s son, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson, at the scene where his father’s remains were in found last week.

