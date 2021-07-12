Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

4 things to know about Red Sox draft pick Tyler McDonough, NC State outfielder

By Tom Westerholm
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 15 days ago

Scouts appreciate Tyler McDonough "the more they watch him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZF7O_0austxIl00
The Red Sox took NC State's Tyler McDonough in the third round. AP Photo/Ben McKeown

After picking up potential star shortstop Marcelo Mayer in the first round and potential steal Jud Fabian in the second, the Red Sox took North Carolina State centerfielder Tyler McDonough in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday.

McDonough was ranked 112th in his class by MLB.com. Here are four things to know.

McDonough changed his approach this year

At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, McDonough isn’t a physically imposing presence. Per Baseball America, however, he hit over .300 in all three seasons at NC State and he hit a career-high 15 homers this past season — likely in an attempt to show he has some power potential as well. Scouts told BA that McDonough lengthened his swing and swung harder, which led to a career-high 17 strikeouts.

“McDonough doesn’t jump out at you with loud tools, but he’s become a player who scouts appreciate the more they watch him,” BA wrote. “He does everything on the field at a high level and is the sort of skilled gamer who area scouts are drawn to.”

MLB.com’s scouting report added that while McDonough struck out more often, he “still controls the strike zone well and could develop into a .270 hitter with 15 homers per season. He has slowed a bit as he has added muscle but still has solid speed and good savvy on the bases.”

McDonough’s final season ended early due to a COVID outbreak

McDonough was one of 14 players ruled out for NC State’s series against Vanderbilt on June 25, prior to their second game against Vanderbilt. The Wolfpack fielded just 13 players and lost 3-1 before the NCAA ruled their third game a “no-contest” at the recommendation of the Douglas County Health Department in Nebraska.

Eight players eventually tested positive per NC State, although they did not release the names of those players. McDonough retweeted several accounts that opposed the NCAA’s decision, including Barstool president Dave Portnoy, who opined that the decision ruined “the entire College World Series” and that the game was “stolen” from NC State.

McDonough went to a storied high school.

McDonough played catcher at his high school alma mater, Archbishop Moeller High School near Cincinnati. That school also produced Barry Larkin and Ken Griffey Jr. Moeller has won four state baseball championships, most recently in 2015.

“I’m just happy for [McDonough] and all the hard work he’s put in since he entered Moeller High School and the years before,” Moeller baseball coach Tim Held told local TV station WCPO.

McDonough’s position is still up in the air

McDonough was a catcher in high school, an infielder on travel teams, and a center fielder at NC State. The Red Sox announced him as a second baseman.

FanGraphs described McDonough as “a well-rounded, high-probability super utility type of prospect,” while MLB’s scouting report said McDonough would be best-suited shuttling between all three outfield spots as well as second and third base.

McDonough’s defensive versatility and consistent hitting could serve him well. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier wrote that McDonough has “a strong likelihood of reaching the big leagues in at least some capacity.”

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jud Fabian
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Barry Larkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Mlb Draft#The Red Sox#Mlb Draft#Mlb Com#Per Baseball America#Ba#Covid#Nc State#Wolfpack#Barstool#Ncstatebaseball#Wcpo#Fangraphs#The Boston Globe#Mlbdraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBnumberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts on Red Sox's bench Monday

Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Thomas Hatch and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bogaerts will take a breather after starting the previous seven games and going 5-for-26 (.192) in that span. Enrique Hernandez will cover shortstop and Michael Chavis will enter the lineup to bat ninth and play second base.
MLBMLB

Sox pick lone utility man McElveny in Draft

Of the 612 players selected in the 2021 MLB Draft over the past three days, the only one who was taken at the position of utility was Daniel McElveny -- the sixth-round selection of the Red Sox. It is a unique way to designate a draftee, as most are picked...
MLB247Sports

Niko Kavadas Picked In 11th Round by Red Sox

Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame’s slugging, record-setting first baseman, went undrafted during the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft Monday and was tabbed by the Boston Red Sox with the fourth pick of the 11th round Tuesday and 316th overall. Projected as a top-5 round draft choice last year when...
MLBNew York Post

Wild brawl breaks out in stands during Yankees-Red Sox

Yankees and Red Sox fans stole the spotlight at the post-All-Star Break series over the weekend. A group of Derek Jeter-clad Yankees fans appeared to outnumber a few Boston fans during a bleacher brawl that was captured on camera during the Bronx Bombers’ 3-1 win on Saturday. Multiple bystanders attempted...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Trade Target: Kyle Gibson

With the Texas Rangers almost 30 games under .500 and firmly in last place in the AL West, they’re likely to be among the biggest sellers in all of baseball this summer. The good news for them is that they have two of the most valuable trade chips on the market in Kyle Gibson and Joey Gallo. Both players should be on the Red Sox’s radar as potential fits to their roster, but starting pitching presents a much bigger need than outfield at this point in the season, and the Sox would be wise to make a run at Kyle Gibson.
MLBPosted by
Boston

3 things to know about Jarren Duran ahead of his Red Sox debut

The Red Sox organization's No. 3 prospect is set to make his debut against the New York Yankees this weekend. The wait for Red Sox fans and minor league outfielder Jarren Duran is over: the organization’s No. 3 overall prospect has finally gotten his call to the big leagues. The...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox sign third-round pick Tyler McDonough for $831,100, per report

The Red Sox have signed third-round draft pick Tyler McDonough, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Per Cotillo, McDonough — a second baseman out of North Carolina State — will sign with the Sox for $831,100. McDonough, 22, was selected by Boston with the 75th overall pick in the 2021 MLB...
MLBtelegram.com

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran's flight to majors runs according to plan

WORCESTER — Chaim Bloom had a plan. When the Boston Red Sox hired him in October 2019 as the club’s new chief baseball officer, he said he wanted to take the organization to new heights. Part of his plan was to rebuild the developmental system with homegrown talent so one day those players would make an impact in Boston and help the Red Sox win another World Series.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Jarren Duran ‘just focusing on today’ as Red Sox debut looms

Duran joins the Red Sox after tearing through Triple-A pitching this season and playing with Team USA. Jarren Duran says he got called into Worcester Red Sox manager Billy McMillon’s office by coach Bruce Crabbe, who had some exciting news to deliver. “‘They opened up a spot on the Olympic...
MLBNewsday

Fan who hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo banned for life from Yankee Stadium

Aaron Boone didn’t equivocate late Saturday. "Hopefully he’s in jail right now," Boone said. The "he" the Yankees’ manager spoke of after his team’s rain-shortened 3-1 victory over the Red Sox was a fan in the leftfield seats who, in the sixth inning, pegged Boston leftfielder Alex Verdugo in the back with a baseball.
BaseballYardbarker

Red Sox sign Clemson University outfielder Kier Meredith

Meredith, 21, is a redshirt sophomore who spent four years at Clemson after not signing with the Chicago Cubs despite being selected by them in the 28th round of the 2017 amateur draft out of Robert B. Glenn High School (N.C.). This past spring with the Tigers, the North Carolina...

Comments / 0

Community Policy