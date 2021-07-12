Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Guillain-Barré and Vaccines: What You Need to Know

By EMILY ANTHES
Seattle Times
 15 days ago

Johnson & Johnson’s beleaguered COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with a small increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare but potentially serious neurological condition, federal officials said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration has added a warning about the potential side effect to its fact sheets about the vaccine. The...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccination#Guillain Barr#Johnson Johnson#Johns Hopkins University#Shingrix#Vaers#Covid#Pfizer Biontech#Cdc#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Medical & Biotechhealththoroughfare.com

Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines And Reinfection – What You Need To Know

The coronavirus vaccines are still making headlines these days. As you probably know by now, vaccines have been surrounded by controversies ever since they started rolling out throughout the world. Speaking about vaccines, the other day, we revealed that Israeli officials are warning that the Pfizer vaccine is “significantly less”...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Guillain-Barré syndrome: How could it affect me?

GBS is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder that can affect any part of the nervous system outside of the brain and spinal cord. This is known as the peripheral nervous system. An autoimmune disease involves the immune system attacking and destroying certain groups of healthy cells. In the case...
Pharmaceuticalsalreporter.com

Opinion | What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

There are a lot of people out there who have legitimate and understandable concerns about getting the coronavirus vaccine. Questions about the long-term effects of the vaccine and whether having already had COVID is enough to protect you are reasonable questions, and I completely understand why some people feel that this is a personal choice that they shouldn’t feel pressured over.
Public Healthunicefusa.org

COVID-19 Variants: What You Need to Know

Here are the answers to your Frequently Asked Questions about SARS-CoV-2 Variants. All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, change over time, so new variants are expected to occur. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants persist. For as long as the coronavirus continues to spread, new variants will continue to emerge.
Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

After receiving the J&J vaccine, a woman developed Guillain-Barré syndrome and stated that she would have the vaccine again.

After receiving the J&J vaccine, a woman developed Guillain-Barré syndrome and stated that she would have the vaccine again. Despite her experience, a Houston lady who acquired Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine claimed she would get the shot again. Jamie Walton was admitted...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

New Warning regarding the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome associated with the J&J-Janssen SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

Washington DC, the US FDA announced that it is including a warning regarding the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare but potentially serious autoimmune neurological condition, associated with the J&J-Janssen SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. To date, there have been approximately 100 preliminary reports of GBS among 12.8 million recipients of the J&J-Janssen vaccine, but additional data are required in order to establish a causal relationship. Most of the cases have been identified within 2 weeks of vaccination, and mostly among men aged 50 years and older. Regulatory officials have not identified a similar trend associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. However, the FDA’s update comes only days after the European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee recommended including a warning to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and people taking the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine of GBS cases reported following vaccination. Both the J&J-Janssen and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines are adenovirus vector vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy