Oral Roberts transfer forward Kevin Obanor names 2 SEC schools in top 4

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe basketball rivalry between Alabama and Arkansas heated up last season, but now the two programs are battling it out for a notable transfer. Former Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor, who withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft, on Monday narrowed his list of possible teams from 10 to four. The teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois and Texas Tech.

