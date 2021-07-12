Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Charles Robinson, Actor Who Played Mac on Night Court, Dead at 75

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Robinson, best known for playing Mac on the NBC sitcom Night Court, has died at the age of 75. Robinson passed away on July 11 from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, the actor’s representative tells The Hollywood Reporter. With an acting...

tvline.com

Comments / 167

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
John Larroquette
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Melissa Rauch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Court#Actor#Nbc#Nbc#Macintosh#Cbs#Bel Air#Home Improvement#Malcolm Eddie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Talk Show
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Comedy star Jackie Mason dies aged 93

Comedian and actor Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. The comedian and actor passed way died in his sleep at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York, where he'd spent the last two weeks after complaining of breathing difficulties.
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 84

Stuart Damon, who best known for his role on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 84. “He’d been struggling with renal failure for the last several years,” ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio confirmed in a Facebook post. “He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher heard his entire life. It was my honor to know Stuart Damon. May this Prince R.I.P.”
Nashville, TNprimetimer.com

Patricia Heaton is set to star in a Fox sitcom filmed in Nashville

The Emmy-winning former Everybody Loves Raymond star is reteaming with Aaron Kaplan, executive producer of her canceled 2019-2020 CBS comedy Carol's Second Act, on an untitled multicamera comedy that would be set in Nashville and filmed in the Music City where they both have homes. Heaton splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The plan, according to Deadline, "is for the city of Nashville to serve as the series’ backlot with some location shoots outside of the studio giving the show a hybrid multi-/single-camera feel in the vein of How I Met Your Mother...The series will fall under the script-to-series model that Fox has been increasingly employing over the past year as part of the network’s reassessment of the development process last summer that led to a diversified approach involving a mix of traditional pilots, lower-cost presentations, script-to-series projects that could include writers rooms, as well as straight-to-series orders." Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment operates stages in the city where it shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story. “I’m looking forward to working with Fox on this series,” says Heaton. “I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It’s a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Shemar Moore Says This Star Was His First Love

Shemar Moore has made hearts flutter for nearly three decades now, thanks to his charm and killer good looks. While he has had a few high-profile relationships over the years, many fans see him as something of an eternally eligible bachelor. However, there is one woman he dated whom he says really stole his heart.
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michael Strahan's relationship with ex-wife Jean and twin daughters

Michael Strahan's ex-wife Jean Strahan made headlines over the weekend following her arrest in New York. The Good Morning America star married Jean on 18 July 1999 and their divorced was finalised in 2006. During their marriage, the pair were often pictured at public events together. Michael and Jean share...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
RelationshipsPopculture

Movie Superstar and Wife Divorcing After 15 Years of Marriage

Indian actor Aamir Khan and his wife, producer-director Kiran Rao, announced plans to divorce after 15 years of marriage. They will continue parenting their son Azad together, and continue to work together professionally. Khan, 56, is one of the most popular Bollywood stars in the world, and also enjoys a huge following in China.

Comments / 167

Community Policy