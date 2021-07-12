Cancel
TV Series

Get a Sneak Peek of Oxygen's 'Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box' (Exclusive)

WUSA
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxygen’s Snapped franchise is back with an all-new special, Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek at “one of the most horrific captivity cases in history.”. Survivor Colleen Stan was 20 years old when she was hitchhiking to visit a friend and accepted...

www.wusa9.com

Beth Karas
#Oxygen#The Cleveland Strangler
New York City, NYETOnline.com

'RHONY' Sneak Peek: Watch Eboni K. Williams Connect With Her Potential Half-Sister (Exclusive)

Eboni K. Williams is finding her family. Or at least, who might be her family. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the lawyer turned TV host FaceTimes with a woman named Ashley, whom she believes to be her half-sister. Ashley has agreed to get a DNA test to see if she and Eboni do in fact share the same father, a man named Kenneth.
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 11 sneak peek, Maggie’s not stopping

As we draw near to the premiere of the final season of The Walking Dead, AMC is releasing weekly reveals for part 1 of that season. There have been first look photos, title names for the first eight episodes, character bios, and some clips from the upcoming season. There have also been two episodes of the mini-series The Walking Dead: Origins.
RelationshipsPopculture

'sMothered': Cher and Dawn Take Matching to the Extreme for Belle's First Dentist Appointment in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Cher and Dawn Hubsher are going all-out when it comes to making baby Belle's first dentist appointment a special occasion. The sMothered mother-daughter duo takes triplet-ing to the extreme in PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, sporting matching wigs and bows to help them look more like Cher's little girl as they get ready to see Dr. Tanya Nurape.
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

‘HSMTMTS’ Sneak Peek: Jordan Fisher Guest Stars on the Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

When better for a family member to stop by than on the opening night of a production?. Jordan Fisher is guest starring in the Friday, July 23 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina’s (Sofia Wylie) older brother, Jamie Porter. Disney+ has released a sneak peek at the siblings’ heartfelt exchange during opening night of the spring musical, Beauty and the Beast.
TV & Videosd23.com

EXCLUSIVE: Gonzo Wants to Dress as a Princess in Muppet Babies Sneak Peek

Being yourself is always in fashion. Gonzo (voice of Ben Diskin) learns that lesson in a brand-new episode of Disney Junior’s Emmy® Award-nominated series Muppet Babies, airing tonight at 5 p.m. ET/PT. In the Muppet Babies’ imagination sequence, Gonzo wants to dress as a princess for the Royal Ball, just like Piggy (voice of Melanie Harrison) and Summer Penguin (voice of Jessica DiCicco)—all while the other boys, including Kermit (voice of Matt Danner), Fozzie Bear (voice of Eric Bauza), and Animal (voice of Dee Bradley Baker), plan to dress up as knights.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Attempts Girl Talk in Sneak Peek of Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, and a sneak peek of the first episode has been released. The clip shows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) in the office. Rebecca receives a text message from a guy she's dating and immediately tells Keeley. Ted tries to get involved but the two women blow him off. The clip ends with Rebecca setting up a double date with her partner, Keely and her boyfriend Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Miracle Workers’ Sneak Peek: Meet Benny the Teen’s Daughter (VIDEO)

Family can be a tricky thing, especially “found family,” and that’s particularly evident on this week’s episode of TBS’s comedy anthology, Miracle Workers. While drinking around a roaring campfire with the clever Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan) after what sounds like a stick-up the two successfully pulled off (Pru, what are you getting into?), outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi) tells the younger Prudence that he actually had a daughter at one point that he taught all of his criminal skills to. Prudence echoes all of our thoughts when she asks, “How did I not know that you have a daughter?”
TV SeriesPopculture

'90 Day Fiance' Spinoff 'Love in Paradise: The Caribbean' Exclusive Sneak Peek Shows Daniel Admitting His Lie to Amber

Amber might not be feeling the tropical heat, but it's her boyfriend Daniel who is in hot water when it comes to what he's been telling her about his employment status. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of discovery+'s new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, the Costa Rica native admits he's feeling "a little bit nervous" even after a great night with Amber because he's been keeping from her a huge secret.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘LEGO Masters’ Sneak Peek: Will Arnett Shows the Contestants What Not to Do (VIDEO)

It’s always important to make sure you have all your pieces in place when LEGO-building. That’s the lesson Will Arnett learns in the July 20 episode of LEGO Masters. As TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Demolition Derby” reveals, the contestants are tasked with building an exact replica of his LEGO Technic “Lamborghini Sián FKP 37” in their first challenge. That’s easier said than done … for everyone, including the host and executive producer, it seems.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘David Makes Man’ Sneak Peek: Do David & His Childhood Friend Reunite as Adults? (VIDEO)

If you’re a fan of the compelling drama David Makes Man, you know how important teen friends David (Akili McDowell) and Seren (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre) were to each other. In the second season of the Peabody Award-winning series, currently airing Tuesdays on OWN, we’ve flashed forward to David as an adult (played effectively by Kwame Patterson) as he continues to desperately try to make sense of events in his life. But still, additional glimpses at David’s youth have proven Seren is someone he could turn to, even if they had their share of conflicts.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Does Zack Have Cold Feet? (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 13th season is gearing up for more weddings in the latest episode, “Houston, We Have a Marriage.”. In an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming installment, groom-to-be Zack is getting emotional over his big day on the way to the venue. Overcome with the weight of the day, tears begin streaming down his face as his brothers attempt to comfort him.
Books & Literaturenationalgeographic.com

Magazine sneak peek

In this Special "Be a Hero" Issue of National Geographic Kids, discover how to unleash your inner superpowers. Get started with a personality quiz to find out which brave characters you're most like from the Explorer Academy and Zeus the Mighty book series. Then meet real animal heroes, like a dolphin pod that protected a swimmer, a COVID-19-fighting llama, a dog that rescued a kid, and more! Next, check out 30 cool things about first responders, helpful volunteers, and plain ole people, then learn how dedicated rangers stopped criminals in their tracks. Plus, get 20 ideas about how you can be an everyday hero. After seeing the results of our latest Whatcha Think? poll, be sure to visit the giveaways page from August 11-16 for a chance to win a copy of Zeus the Mighty: The Trials of Hairy-Clees.
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘Physical’ Sneak Peek: Sheila Has a Breakthrough With Greta (VIDEO)

Acknowledging your faults is a difficult thing to face, but Sheila’s (Rose Byrne) is finally voicing one of hers in the latest episode of Physical. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the penultimate installment, “Let’s Face the Facts,” Sheila approaches Greta (Dierdre Friel) who has changed up her look by trading dark locks for a blonde hairdo. While aerobics is still something Sheila’s coming to terms with, in the episode, it’s her connection with Greta that gets some attention in this scene.
TV SeriesPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A Sneak Peek at a New Season of 'Sanditon'

If you haven't heard, Sanditon is returning for another two seasons, and we have finally gotten a glimpse at what lies ahead for Charlotte Heywood and her friends and rivals in the seaside resort town. New romances, characters, intrigue, and developments await!. Having suffered a heartbreaking end to her relationship...

