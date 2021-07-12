Minnesota’s First ‘Memorial Forest’ Opens This Week
A new final resting place option for loved ones has made its way to Minnesota. Minnesota's very first conservation memorial forest has opened in Scandia. The company Better Place Forests has been working to restore and clean up areas of the St. Croix Valley Forest and the new memorial forest is ready to open July 14th. Instead of being laid to rest in a cemetery, this forest gives people a more eco-friendly and scenic option to return to the earth:kroc.com
