Minnesota’s First ‘Memorial Forest’ Opens This Week

I will be the first to admit that I can have a lead foot from time to time. Now, in my advancing age, it has gotten so much better than it was when I was in my 20s. At one point I had 5 speeding tickets within about a year and a half. Luckily Minnesota doesn't have a point system, exactly, but if you get a certain amount of tickets within a certain period of time, or if the speed was really excessive, you could lose your license. Warm and fuzzy feelings.