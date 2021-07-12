Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

5 Inland Empire projects paid for by California’s $262.6 billion budget

By Jeff Horseman
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far, California’s finances are immune to the coronavirus pandemic. While COVID-19 has killed more than 63,000 Californians and wrecked the lives of countless others, the $262.6 billion budget signed into law late last month uses a record surplus to give rebates of up to $1,100 to 15 million households, send every 4-year-old to kindergarten and give health insurance to low-income undocumented immigrants 50 and older, among other priorities.

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Bernardino, CA
Government
City
Riverside, CA
City
Yucaipa, CA
City
Chino, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Pomona, CA
Yucaipa, CA
Government
Colton, CA
Government
City
Colton, CA
Local
California Government
Chino, CA
Government
Riverside, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Leyva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inland Empire#Crafton Hills College#Pomona College#Californians#Uc Riverside#D Riverside#Ucr#The Office Of Assembly#D Colton#Colton Fire Department#D Chino#Santa Barbara Seattle#Kids World Pomona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy