Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Auto Show Returns This Week

By Tanya Gazdik
mediapost.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI usually equate the Chicago auto show media preview — traditionally held in February — with frigid temperatures and two jam-packed days filled with press conferences and CMO interviews. This year will be vastly different since it's being held in July with an abbreviated schedule, and many executives are not...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Auto Show#Automobile#Sports Car#Cmo#Mccormick Place#Ford Motor Co#Jeep#2021#Ram#Nissan#Corolla Cross#Tacoma Trail Edition#4runner#Lexus Nx#Pathfinder#Frontier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Special summer time Chicago Auto Show to kick off Thursday

CHICAGO - For the first time in its 120 year history, the Chicago Auto Show is opening in July. That is just one of the many changes car enthusiasts will find when the McCormick Place doors open on Thursday. A small army of workers Wednesday night put the final touches...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

An outdoorsy Chicago Auto Show sets up to energize McCormick Place

It’s not February. Can it really be the Chicago Auto Show that’s taking over McCormick Place starting Thursday?. Yes, it is. Visiting will be like ogling new sheet metal from a well-known vehicle brand. Expect comforting familiarity with a lot that’s new. It’s still the place to wander the hall...
Chicago, ILMiami Herald

Chicago Auto Show opens as city tourism begins long road to recovery

Postponed by COVID-19, a special summer edition of the Chicago Auto Show launching Thursday at McCormick Place will be smaller, shorter and less elaborate than any in modern history. But as the first major Chicago tourism event in nearly a year and a half, the downsized auto show’s impact on...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

A Summertime Chicago Auto Show Includes A Street Fest For The First Time

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot is different this year about the Chicago Auto Show – as like with every industry, the pandemic forced presenters to think outside the box. In this case – with the Auto Show being held in the summer rather than in the winter as it usually is – some events went literally outside. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra took us Thursday night to this Auto Show first.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Big Wheel, Keep On Turning–Chicago Auto Show Returns to McCormick Place for Slightly Altered 2021 Show

The Chicago Auto Show was one of the last events we covered in 2020 before the pandemic hit, and the new July edition of the Chicago Auto Show that opens tomorrow will be our first time back to the megalopolis that is McCormick Place. Like so many other things, CAS 2021 looks a little different this year–and this was true for us at Wednesday’s media preview too, as much of the show was still being set up with plenty of cars still being parked and polished at the end of our day on the show floor. This July show is smaller, and shorter, running only tomorrow through July 19th, but still features some old favorites and some exciting new attractions, including a lot more outdoor content, like an entire giant test track that rivals the ever popular Camp Jeep’s and an evening street festival full of food trucks, music and more.
Home & GardenPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2021 Chicago Auto Show: How McIntosh Audio Found a Home in Jeep

Cars are no strangers to high-end audio and stereo systems, especially luxury cars. But some systems are more exclusive than others. Case in point, the new McIntosh audio systems found in a select few Jeep SUVs. However, while the McIntosh brand is well-known to home audio listeners, how well does its engineering translate to the automotive realm? Especially in off-road SUVs? To answer these questions and more, MotorBiscuit sat down with McIntosh’s CEO, Jeff Poggi, at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.
Chicago, ILmediapost.com

Smaller, Shorter Chicago Auto Show Still Deemed A Success

A smaller and shorter Chicago Auto Show is being deemed a success by its organizers, attracting more than 100,000 consumers to the downtown event over five days. The February 2020 show was the last major auto show held before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States. Organizers pushed this year’s show from February to July with the hope that the virus would be more under control due to vaccinations. The five-day run, reduced from the normal 10-day show, concluded Monday.
CarsCarscoops

Paris Auto Show To Return In 2022 After Four Years Of Absence

The Paris Auto Show is expected to make a comeback next year in the form of the “Paris Automotive Week” event. The biennial show was last held in Paris in October 2018, featuring numerous interesting premieres. As a reminder, in March 2020, it was reported that Paris Auto Show wouldn’t continue in its current form, before being completely canceled due to the pandemic.
Lansing, MIlansingcitypulse.com

R.E. Olds Museum Car Capital Auto Show

Open to the public, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Are you a gearhead? Do you dig classic cars? Are you a history geek and track mankind’s progress based on its taste in automobiles? Or perhaps you honestly know nothing about cars, you just enjoy looking at them because they are cool and shiny? If you even remotely fit into any of these categories, then the place you want to be this weekend is the Michigan History Center for the 2021 R.E. Olds Museum Car Capital Auto Show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy