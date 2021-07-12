Chicago Auto Show Returns This Week

The Chicago Auto Show was one of the last events we covered in 2020 before the pandemic hit, and the new July edition of the Chicago Auto Show that opens tomorrow will be our first time back to the megalopolis that is McCormick Place. Like so many other things, CAS 2021 looks a little different this year–and this was true for us at Wednesday’s media preview too, as much of the show was still being set up with plenty of cars still being parked and polished at the end of our day on the show floor. This July show is smaller, and shorter, running only tomorrow through July 19th, but still features some old favorites and some exciting new attractions, including a lot more outdoor content, like an entire giant test track that rivals the ever popular Camp Jeep’s and an evening street festival full of food trucks, music and more.