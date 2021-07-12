Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

6 Keys To Automating Your Agency

By JAY SALYERS
mediapost.com
 16 days ago

Marketers want more from their agencies, but want to pay less. Agency business models haven’t adapted to this demand. Agencies that want to thrive must turn to automation to be more profitable, and also to operationalize highly complex processes that stretch the capacities of employees (think: analyzing 20+ campaign parameters in real time). In turn, agency professionals focused on highly manual tasks will be able to spend time on more strategic work and client management.

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpa#Seo#Ai#Omnichannel Marketing#Ppt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Blue Prism Partners with Alteryx to Drive Faster, More Reliable Data Analytics

Blue Prism, a global pioneer and market leader in intelligent automation and Alteryx, Inc., the analytics automation company, announced their premier Blue Prism Technology Alliance Partnership (TAP). Using these technologies jointly will enable customers to automate data driven processes at scale, giving them critical data and insights needed to make smarter decisions, faster.
BusinessVentureBeat

Osmos emerges from stealth to unify enterprise data

Osmos, a company designing a platform to help enterprises adopt machine learning technologies, today emerged from stealth with $13 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from CRV, Pear, and SV Angel. Cofounder and CEO Kirat Pandya says that the funds will be used to invest in Osmos’ product and grow its team, supporting R&D to advance the company’s services for data synthesis.
Softwareaithority.com

Customer Data Platform Industry Accelerated During Pandemic: CDP Institute Report

Customer Data Platform (CDP) vendors grew at a record pace during the first half of 2021, according to the CDP Institute’s latest Industry Update report. The semi-annual report found that a brief slowdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic was replaced by accelerated growth, increased funding, and strategic acquisitions as companies invested in CDPs to support pandemic-inspired transformation projects.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Four B2B Trends Fueling ABM Adoption

Gone are the days when B2B deals could be closed over a simple round of golf, or when a tradeshow booth was all you’d need to capture qualified leads. B2B buying habits have evolved, bringing about a whole new era of sales and marketing—one where buyers are primarily digital, self-directed, and harder to engage than ever before.
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

8 Steps for Building a Culture of Data-Driven Empathy

8 Steps for Building a Culture of Data-Driven Empathy. Being a customer-centric organization means more than just acting on the right data. It means acting with data-driven empathy. Data-driven empathy is about humanizing data: bringing personal insights to life in a way that allows you to know your customer beyond...
Technologychannele2e.com

Cynerio Launches Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Partner Program

Cynerio, which develops a Zero Trust cybersecurity platform for medical devices, has launched a global channel partner program for MSPs, VARs and MSSPs that serve hospitals and healthcare systems. Cynerio VP of Business Development Joel Silberman is driving the partner program. The partner program surfaces roughly two months after Cynerio...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Uniphore to Acquire Jacada to Transform Customer Experience with Advanced AI and Low Code/No Code Automation

Uniphore + Jacada will become the only low code/no code automation provider with multimodal AI and RPA. Uniphore, a leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), announced its agreement to acquire Jacada, a customer experience pioneer with the industry’s leading low code/no code platform for contact center automation. Jacada’s advanced automation software brings a proven track record of solving complex contact center challenges and empowering the design and implementation of transformational customer experiences quickly and easily.
EconomyTechRepublic

Forrester analyst: Does your IT operating model need an overhaul?

A Forrester Research analyst makes the case for reassessing whether your organization needs a new approach now to ensure it delivers maximum customer value. Only 42% of IT transformations are generating the level of agility that organizations expected to see, which begs the question of whether IT is misaligned with the business or doesn't have the right practices in place, according to Forrester. The pandemic made it abundantly clear that organizations that are not adaptive to the pace of transformation risk losing competitive advantage, said principal analyst Gordon Barnett.
EconomyCMSWire

CX Decoded Podcast: Analyzing the B2B Marketing Playbook

View all the CX Decoded episodes. Marketers recognize there is a clear delineation between their target audience, they are either marketing to another business or to a consumer. And each of those comes with extraordinarily different needs and approaches. And you've certainly have a well-educated buying community in B2B. And...
SoftwareCIO

Log Analytics for CloudOps: Making Cloud Operations Stable and Agile

Each day, the average enterprise’s cloud applications, containers, compute nodes, and other components throw off thousands or even millions of tiny logs. Each log is a file whose data describes an event such as a user action, service request, application task, or compute error. Cloud operations (CloudOps) teams that study...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Ladders

Not just keywords…your key accomplishments

The purpose of a resume is to get interview requests. Resumes with key accomplishments, not just keywords, get more and better interview requests. Recently, there’s been more focus on keywords on resumes, even to the extent that some professionals change keywords on their resume on a per job basis. Keywords...
EconomyCSO

Accelerating Cloud Data Warehouse Productivity by 400%

Cloud data warehouses are at the heart of digital transformation because they require no hardware, are infinitely scalable, and you only pay data resources you consume. However, that’s not the whole story. Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, Google Big Query and Snowflake all require real-time data integration and lifecycle automation to...
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
EconomyInfoworld

Choosing the Optimal Cloud Service for VMware Estates

As organizations consider utilizing cloud services for VMware, it is important to understand the real differences among the many service providers. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution helps organizations accelerate their cloud strategy by leveraging existing VMware investments. Not all cloud services for VMware are the same. They differ substantially in how...
BusinessCIO

TTX tackles turnover in moving ERP to the cloud

Railcar pooling company TTX is undergoing its second digital transformation, the first of which saw it ditch its mainframe for x86 servers. Now, it’s heading for the cloud. When Bruce Schinelli, CIO and vice president of IT, joined TTX in late 2006 most of its systems were mainframe-based. “We had a very small footprint in any other kind of environment,” he says. The following year, the company began rewriting its applications from the ground up, a process that took six years. “We were one of the few that actually completely exited the mainframe platform and didn’t just hide a bunch of the processes in the background,” he says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy