6 Keys To Automating Your Agency

A Forrester Research analyst makes the case for reassessing whether your organization needs a new approach now to ensure it delivers maximum customer value. Only 42% of IT transformations are generating the level of agility that organizations expected to see, which begs the question of whether IT is misaligned with the business or doesn't have the right practices in place, according to Forrester. The pandemic made it abundantly clear that organizations that are not adaptive to the pace of transformation risk losing competitive advantage, said principal analyst Gordon Barnett.