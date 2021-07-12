Who won the Home Run Derby in 2021? Full results, HR totals, highlights from MLB dinger contest
Pete Alonso just made it look too easy on Monday night. The Mets first baseman set the record for the most home runs in a Home Run Derby first round. He didn't need extra time to win the second round. And in the finals, he hit each of the first six pitches he saw in his bonus time for home runs to walk off Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and claim his second straight derby crown.www.sportingnews.com
