Burger King sign reading ‘we all QUIT’ goes viral after fed-up employees walk out with very public goodbye

A SIGN at a Burger King reading "we all quit" has gone viral after fed-up employees walked out with a very public goodbye.

Former employees said they were unhappy with upper management at the Lincoln, Nebraska, fast-food joint when they put up the sign on Saturday.

Employees at a Nebraska Burger King had it their way Credit: Facebook / Rachael Flores

The sign read, "WE ALL QUIT - SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."

Former general manager Rachael Flores told KLKN that she and eight other employees had already put in their two weeks notice when the sign went up.

They meant it as just some harmless fun, Flores said, and did not expect the sign to go viral.

"I didn't think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign, and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook," she said.

"I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down."

Flores said that conditions at the fast-food joint were not great, with constant staff shortages and employees having to work long, hot days.

"They have gone through so many district managers since I've been GM," she told the outlet. Flores said she'd been on the job since January.

"No one has come to the store to help me out. They're so in and out."

She said that at one point, after a long, hot day in the kitchen, she ended up in the hospital for dehydration.

Her boss said she was being a "baby" after the incident, she said.

Former employees at the Lincoln BK said they had been joking about putting up a sign about quitting in the past, before they actually went through with it.

Afterwards, Flores was told to hand in her keys and she was fired ahead of her last day on the job.

Former employees told KLKN that the location is still open, but still seriously understaffed.

Employees would often quit just days after starting, they said.