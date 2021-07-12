Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Burger King sign reading ‘we all QUIT’ goes viral after fed-up employees walk out with very public goodbye

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385wzD_0ausrVi700

A SIGN at a Burger King reading "we all quit" has gone viral after fed-up employees walked out with a very public goodbye.

Former employees said they were unhappy with upper management at the Lincoln, Nebraska, fast-food joint when they put up the sign on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyVnV_0ausrVi700
Employees at a Nebraska Burger King had it their way Credit: Facebook / Rachael Flores

The sign read, "WE ALL QUIT - SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."

Former general manager Rachael Flores told KLKN that she and eight other employees had already put in their two weeks notice when the sign went up.

They meant it as just some harmless fun, Flores said, and did not expect the sign to go viral.

"I didn't think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign, and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook," she said.

"I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down."

Flores said that conditions at the fast-food joint were not great, with constant staff shortages and employees having to work long, hot days.

"They have gone through so many district managers since I've been GM," she told the outlet. Flores said she'd been on the job since January.

"No one has come to the store to help me out. They're so in and out."

She said that at one point, after a long, hot day in the kitchen, she ended up in the hospital for dehydration.

Her boss said she was being a "baby" after the incident, she said.

Former employees at the Lincoln BK said they had been joking about putting up a sign about quitting in the past, before they actually went through with it.

Afterwards, Flores was told to hand in her keys and she was fired ahead of her last day on the job.

Former employees told KLKN that the location is still open, but still seriously understaffed.

Employees would often quit just days after starting, they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6uHD_0ausrVi700
Nine employees had put in their two weeks notice Credit: PA

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
231K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Lincoln#Klkn#Gm#Bk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It still be bussin’ tho’: Little Caesars worker exposes pizza sauce in viral TikTok, dividing viewers

TikTok has made a trend of “exposing” the process behind favorite fast food items. Employees at Taco Bell, Panera Bread, Chick-fil-A, and Dunkin’ have lifted the veil on a number of menu favorites, including Taco Bell’s beans and Panera’s mac and cheese. Little Caesars is the latest fast-food staple to get the TikTok treatment after an apparent employee exposed the process behind the chain’s pizza sauce.
RestaurantsPosted by
Cheezburger

Customer Asks Restaurant To Cut Burrito In Half, Restaurant Maliciously Complies

Some people can get very fired up about their burritos. Like, remember the time that a Tumblr user unleashed an epic rant about their burrito not being served up to their standards? Yeah, not a rant that's easy to forget. Well, this time around we have a couple customers that wanted their burrito cut in half. Folks in the comments section were definitely making a solid case for the stance that the restaurant really should've just cut the burrito in half and not made a big deal out of the whole thing. Especially when you consider that there are plenty of people out there that physically can't cut their burritos in half due to health conditions. For some more juicy malicious compliance drama check out the time that a rude customer got their comeuppance from an auto salvage yard employee.
Restaurantsrollingout.com

Entire restaurant crew quits at the same time

After an alleged argument with management, an entire McDonald’s crew in California walked out mid-shift — leaving nothing but a sign on the door. A viral video posted June 28 on Tiktok shows an empty McDonald’s restaurant in the middle of the day — customers outside, no staff inside. There was simply a sign on the door which read, “Everyone quit | We are closed.”
Chesterfield, MONewsweek

McDonald's Boss Lost Eye After Fired Employee's Dad Attacked Him With Rake

A Missouri man was found guilty of assaulting a McDonald's manager with a rake after his daughter was fired by the fast-food restaurant earlier in the day. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Nellie Ribaudo ruled that Kendell R. Cooks, 38, was guilty of felony counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action alongside a misdemeanor count of property damage for the incident that took place in Chesterfield, Missouri, on January 9, 2019.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘All they’re hurting are the minimum wage workers that have to clean it up’: Viral TikTok shows vegan activist pouring red paint at KFC

Video of vegan activists defacing an Australian Kentucky Fried Chicken has people frustrated on behalf of the workers that had to deal with them. The footage was initially shared by @thevganbooty on TikTok, who captioned her own video “crazy vegan pours blood everywhere in KFC.” It’s unclear why she wrote that, but a grabby caption presumably helps gain a video more attention.
Lincoln, NEABC13 Houston

Departing Burger King workers leave message: 'We all quit'

LINCOLN, Nebraska -- A photo has gone viral on social media of a Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska. The sign outside of the restaurant read "WE ALL QUIT," and "SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE." The letters were taken down on Saturday. Two former employees told KLKN-TV that management is the...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Restaurant shuts down for 'day of kindness' after customers bring staff to tears

A restaurant in Massachusetts has closed its doors for one day to give the staff a break after facing an onslaught of negative experiences from customers.Apt Cape Cod, a farm-to-table restaurant in Brewster, is owned and operated by Brandi Felt Castellano and her wife Regina Felt Castellano. Kindness is an important concept to the two women; the restaurant has the motto “Comes as Strangers, Leave as Friends”She wrote ina Facebook post earlier this month, “As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It was a terrible work space’: TikTok shows entire McDonald’s staff quitting mid-shift

According to a TikTok posted by TikToker @zoey.isback, the entire staff at one McDonald’s location spontaneously quit, leaving the restaurant empty. The video begins with a handwritten sign reading, “Everyone quit, we are closed.” As the camera pans around the empty McDonald’s, the TikTok caption reads, “When everyone quit unexpectedly at the same time.”
RestaurantsHuffingtonPost

Burger King Workers Send Viral Message To Bosses Using Display Sign

A group of Burger King employees in Nebraska collectively quit with a public message that went viral online. “WE ALL QUIT,” the sign outside the burger chain location in Lincoln read before it was taken down on Saturday. “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”. The message was posted by disgruntled staff members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy