Douglas County, MO

Mail truck overturns in rural Douglas County

By Kari Williams
 15 days ago
An overturned USPS truck delayed mail service Monday in rural Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the postal worker suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“What’s their motto… neither snow nor rain nor heat nor rolling their vehicle will stay these couriers from swift delivery… or something like that,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

There is no additional information at this time.

