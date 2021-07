Today, UK-based online marketplace OnBuy.com has announced the closing of £35 million in series A+ funding through VC and strategic technology investors. Since its inception in 2016, OnBuy has existed to disrupt the status quo around eCommerce, taking on the industry giants that currently dominate the market. With its 'level playing field' offering, OnBuy has attracted more than 7,000 retailers, hosting over 36 million products on the platform. Built on a foundation of trust and transparency, the Bournemouth-based company vows never to compete with its retailers, simply offering a fairer marketplace to host well-known brands both big and small, and high-quality products at great prices.