Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Bachelorette’ Teases Who Leaves Tonight and Fans Can See the Writing on the Wall Ahead of Episode 6

By Connie Liou
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bachelorette Season 17 keeps teasing what’s coming next, and it looks like a few major eliminations are on the horizon in the July 12 episode. Previously, ABC confirmed five men will go home in week 6 of Katie Thurston’s journey. Then a few hours later, the network seemingly highlighted one of the potential exits. So who leaves tonight on The Bachelorette? Many viewers think the new episode will change everything.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#The Writing On The Wall#The Bachelorette#Cat#Abc#Mon T X Change#Bachelor Nation#Friendzone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cats
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Justin leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

THE Bold and the Beautiful has been airing on CBS since 1987. The soap opera has over 8,000 episodes, spanning over 34 seasons since its release. It is unclear if Justin Barber’s character will be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. Justin, played by actor Aaron Spears, has been a...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Blake Moynes Reveals the Content of His DMs With Katie Thurston Prior to ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It Was Shut Down’

Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV ShowsPosted by
The US Sun

Bachelor in Paradise cast: Meet all the 2021 contestants

BACHELOR in Paradise is back for a new season. With the show returning to our screens on August 16, 2021, meet the contestants looking for love this summer. The official lineup of Bachelor in Paradise has been revealed and includes these stars:. Chelsea Vaughn. Joe Park. Connor Saeli. Clay Harbor.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Meet Michelle Young's Potential 'Bachelorette' Contestants!

ABC just went ahead and dropped 35 potential contestants for Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette—but please be advised that not everyone is expected to make the cut. So far, we only know the first names, ages, and hometowns of Michelle's contestants, but expect more info (like bios and official headshots) once ABC has finalized the cast. And of course, Reality Steve is out here doing the Bachelor Lord's work and gathering Instagram handles, though everyone is likely private thanks to ABC's pretty strict rules.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Katie Revealed Her Bachelorette Season Finale Date And It's Surprisingly Soon

From the moment fans met Katie Thurston on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, it was pretty clear she wasn’t your usual cast member. From bringing a vibrator to her limo entrance to calling out in-house bullying, Katie’s refreshingly honest personality was a hit with viewers. That’s why Bachelor Nation was so enthused when she was named the Season 17 Bachelorette. While it’s been an emotional and empowering journey for the lead thus far, all good things eventually come to an end, and it turns out Katie’s Bachelorette finale is right around the corner.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: First look at Michelle Young’s guys!

Sure, we know that there is a new episode of The Bachelorette tonight starring Katie Thurston, but why not take a moment to look ahead?. Today, ABC revealed for the first time some of the men who may be taking part in Michelle Young’s upcoming season set to premiere this fall. Note that we say “may” here because a couple of them could end up being cut or switched out. More than likely, one of the guys in the Facebook post below will be getting her final rose at the end of the season.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Newlyweds Expecting Honeymoon Baby

Bachelor Nation! There’s another Bachelor baby on the way. Today, one very popular and well-loved couple made the announcement they are expecting their first child together. These two are Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds and no doubt their baby will be absolutely adorable. Plus, they actually conceived the baby on their honeymoon. Who is having a baby? Keep reading to find out more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy