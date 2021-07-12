Cancel
Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start as investors await China's trade data for June

By Eustance Huang, @EustanceHuang
CNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for June. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,675 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,680. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,569.02.

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was pinned below recent highs on Wednesday by a decline in real yields and by trepidation ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, while other safe-haven currencies were in favour following an unnerving plunge in Chinese equity markets. The Japanese yen rose about 0.5% on the...
Regulatory fears are spreading to these other Chinese assets, after Beijing stepped up restrictions on its education sector late last week, and continued its crackdown on its internet companies. The offshore yuan, which trades outside mainland China, weakened by nearly 1% compared to last Friday. Vishnu Varathan, head of economics...
SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) shed 2.4% to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property...
SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 300 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,270-point plateau and it's expected to extend those losses on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Asia stock markets fall pre-FOMC, China stabilises. US markets finished lower yesterday, despite blockbuster US tech results, as buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact, and some pre-FOMC risk trimming took the wind out of Wall Street's sails. The S&P 500 fell 0.47%, the NASDAQ retreated 1.21%, and the Dow Jones eased by 0.29%. US futures on all three are unchanged in slow Asian trade.
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, snapping a winning streak of three sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 27,700 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are also concerned about the reports that the IMF cut this year's economic growth forecast for Japan and the country's continuing struggle to contain the spread of the new wave of coronavirus cases.
(July 28): Most Asian stocks look set to follow Wall Street lower Wednesday as a rout in China spurs caution and US megacap technology earnings receive a mixed response. Treasuries rallied. Equity futures fell in Japan and Australia. They rose in Hong Kong, but investors remain wary after stocks there...
SHANGHAI, July 28 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Wednesday dragged its official yuan midpoint to the weakest level in more than three months to reflect broad weakness in the spot market a day earlier following a sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the...
Investing.com -- Panic selling hits Chinese stock and bond markets as foreign investors are rumored to head for the exits. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports record sales and profits, while Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) all report after the bell. The Federal Reserve starts a two-day meeting and coffee futures hit another multi-year high after fresh forecasts of frost in Brazil. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 27th July.
TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese equities rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings, though caution ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting kept the domestic market in check. The Nikkei share average was up 0.35% at 27,932.08, after scaling...
SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 115 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,400-point plateau and now it's looking at a steady start on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with little movement expected among ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
The local bourse ended flat on Monday as Beijing's regulatory clampdown on major industries triggered a decline in Tencent (HK: 0700 ) shares. The tech giant fell by as much as 9.30% in intraday trade before closing 7.72% lower, after Chinese authorities instructed the company to give up its exclusive music licensing rights and issued a fine for the company's anti-competitive practices.
Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Tuesday trade as Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong remained under pressure after sharp falls on Monday. The broader Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 4.6% extending losses after a more than 4% plunge on Monday on the back of regulatory fears surrounding China's technology and private education sector.
Stocks began the week on a soft note Monday, but turned mixed in early trade after major benchmarks ended last week at records. Investors were monitoring signs of rising diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China, while awaiting earnings reports from major tech companies and a Federal Reserve policy meeting due to take place this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off around 8 points at 35,053, while the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1%, to 4,412.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1% at 14,825.91.

