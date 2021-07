A new art exhibit is on display at the Knoxville Public Library, created by a Knoxville native. Brady Vanderhart just completed his freshman year at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, and will host a question and answer session on Thursday, July 22nd at the library. Themed “A Year of Being in School, Alone in my Room,” Vanderhart says this exhibit ties into his upbringing as an artist, being mostly self-taught.