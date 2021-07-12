Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Percy Jackson’ TV Series Kicks off Season 1 Writers Room on Annabeth Chase’s Birthday

By Kelli Boyle
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Percy Jackson TV series on Disney+ is underway! Author Rick Riordan shared new information about Percy Jackson casting and the status of the director hunt in a July 10 update to his blog. While both of those things are moving slowly, one thing that has progressed is the season 1 writers’ room. According to Riordan and his wife/collaborator, Becky Riordan, the Percy Jackson Season 1 writers’ room started work on July 12. Fans of the books know the significance of that date: It’s Annabeth Chase’s birthday!

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Rick Riordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Percy Jackson Tv#Pjo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Percy Jackson reboot has its first writers room for Disney Plus

Rick Riordan’s beloved demigod novels are getting another adaptation, as the first writer’s room for Disney Plus’s Percy Jackson reboot officially began working on the series this Monday. That’s right, after the abandonment of the 20th Century Fox movie franchise back in 2013, the son of Poseidon is finally coming back, this time with his own series that follows the book’s original plotline, with Riordan there to oversee every aspect of the show.
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Disney Channel Unveils 'Amphibia' Season 3 Sneak Peek & Guest Stars!

Amphibia will be returning to Disney Channel with all new episodes this fall!. The animated series, starring Brenda Song as Anne, just got a new sneak peek during it’s 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel. The list of actors who will lend their voices as guest stars for the upcoming third...
TV Seriesthesource.com

‘Tiger King’ Series Starring Nicholas Cage Canned While in Writer’s Room

The Tiger King series that was set to star Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic for Amazon Prime has been scrapped. Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series made Joe Exotic the star he always wanted to be. In May of last year, Variety reported an eight-episode series centered around Exotic was being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, and Nicholas Cage will star as Joe.
Books & Literaturenorthernexpress.com

National Writers Series' Summer Season - Virtual Event

A conversation with Megan Miranda, the New York Times bestselling author of The Last House Guest. The guest host for this event is New York Times bestselling author Riley Sager, creator of novels including The Last Time I Lied, Lock Every Door, and Home Before Dark.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Ice Road'

“The Ice Road” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Liam Neeson stars in this this film about an ice road trucker who must lead a dangerous rescue mission to save trapped miners in northern Canada. The action thriller debuted on June 25 on Netflix in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film On The Platform

Netflix has never viewed the horror genre as being particularly important to the platform’s plans for total world domination, but as the early viewing figures for Fear Street Part One: 1994 are making abundantly clear, there’s definitely a huge audience out there keen to be scared out of their seats.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ Latest Bomb Hits Netflix This Week

Remember that Bruce Willis VOD genre film that released last year? No, not Survive the Night, Hard Kill or Out of Death. The sci-fi one? No, not Breach, the other sci-fi. It was a low budget effort with Frank Grillo, remember? No, not Reprisal or A Day to Die either. Cosmic Sin, that’s the one!
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
TV & VideosPopculture

Major NBC Sitcom Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is about to add one of your favorite NBC comedies to the streaming platform. The streaming giant recently unveiled details on some of the programming coming to the service in August. Among the many different shows and movies that they unveiled, Netflix shared that 30 Rock would be making its way to the platform on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Shelby, NCShelby Star

Shelby woman gets rare opportunity in TV writer's room

A Shelby woman is getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work on a national television show. Janaya Glenn, a sophomore studying film and television production at Western Carolina University, started work last week as a production assistant working with writers on the Fox medical drama "The Resident." "It is like watching...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Dropped Another Original Horror Movie

Netflix’s original programming is some of the best content on the platform, and the streaming service has just produced another new horror movie for users to enjoy. Available now, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is available to stream. The film follows up from the first Fear Street Part One: 1994, which launched just a week ago on July 2, and will be followed by Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy