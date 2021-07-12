‘Percy Jackson’ TV Series Kicks off Season 1 Writers Room on Annabeth Chase’s Birthday
The Percy Jackson TV series on Disney+ is underway! Author Rick Riordan shared new information about Percy Jackson casting and the status of the director hunt in a July 10 update to his blog. While both of those things are moving slowly, one thing that has progressed is the season 1 writers’ room. According to Riordan and his wife/collaborator, Becky Riordan, the Percy Jackson Season 1 writers’ room started work on July 12. Fans of the books know the significance of that date: It’s Annabeth Chase’s birthday!www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0