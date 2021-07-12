‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021: A First Look at How the Season Will Work With New Judges

The deranged chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise comes back into our lives in 3, 2, 1, and there's a whole new group of hosts. Give a warm, unhinged welcome to: David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass, and Titus Burgess. Like, does anything about this particular group of icons make sense? Not really, but we love to see it! And also inquiring minds would very much like to know how much the new group of Bachelor in Paradise hosts are earning for this madness—especially since ABC p-a-i-d former host Chris Harrison. Fine, we don't really know the answer, or at least the specifics. But we do know how much money everyone has in their bank accounts, and in the case of Grammy-winning legend Lil Jon, it's a lot. In other words, he's wildly rich.