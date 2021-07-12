Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021: A First Look at How the Season Will Work With New Judges

By Christina Montford
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bachelorette may be airing now but Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner. As the summer heats up, surely the relationships on BIP are doing the same. Earlier this year, it was announced that longtime host Chris Harrison would be leaving the franchise. In his place, several celebrities and Bachelor Nation alum will be taking over as guest hosts. Now, we have an inside look at how exactly all of this will work.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Blake Horstmann
Person
Chris Harrison
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Wells Adams
Person
David Spade
Person
Tayshia Adams
Person
Sarah Hyland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor In Paradise#Bachelor Nation#Entertainment Tonight#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPeople

Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates Details Her Exciting Pregnancy: 'I've Wanted to Be a Mom for a Long Time!'

It's been nearly four months since Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk tied the knot — and now, their family is expanding!. "It's so exciting," gushes Gates, 30, who is expecting her first child in January. "We found out right after the wedding. I've wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can't even imagine!"
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Newlyweds Expecting Honeymoon Baby

Bachelor Nation! There’s another Bachelor baby on the way. Today, one very popular and well-loved couple made the announcement they are expecting their first child together. These two are Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds and no doubt their baby will be absolutely adorable. Plus, they actually conceived the baby on their honeymoon. Who is having a baby? Keep reading to find out more!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

David Spade's Net Worth Is So High, He Barely Needs His 'Bachelor in Paradise' Paycheck

Great news, Just Shoot Me fans (I KNOW YOU'RE OUT THERE), David Spade is stepping in as host of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Which is...kind of a weird choice? But frankly makes a lot of sense given that he's a Bachelor Nation superfan. David is co-hosting the show along with Lil Jon, Titus Burgess, and Lance Bass, and you might be casually wondering and/or desperately curious about what he's getting paid for the gig. TBD, but we have some compelling theories. And either way, David is already shockingly rich thanks to working as a comedian for literal decades, so something tells us he's hosting Bachelor in Paradise simply because he loves trolling the franchise. Here he is lovingly mocking it alllll the way back in 2015:
TV ShowsRefinery29

All Is Well(s) In Our First Official Teaser For Bachelor In Paradise

We may be right in the middle of a surprisingly refreshing season of The Bachelorette, but Bachelor Nation is already excitedly looking forward to the next iteration of Bachelor in Paradise because it will be populated by some of the franchise’s new and old favorites — including resident bartender Wells Adams.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Let's Dive Into Lil Jon's Net Worth Ahead of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

The deranged chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise comes back into our lives in 3, 2, 1, and there's a whole new group of hosts. Give a warm, unhinged welcome to: David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass, and Titus Burgess. Like, does anything about this particular group of icons make sense? Not really, but we love to see it! And also inquiring minds would very much like to know how much the new group of Bachelor in Paradise hosts are earning for this madness—especially since ABC p-a-i-d former host Chris Harrison. Fine, we don't really know the answer, or at least the specifics. But we do know how much money everyone has in their bank accounts, and in the case of Grammy-winning legend Lil Jon, it's a lot. In other words, he's wildly rich.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TVShowsAce

Brush Up On Brendan Morais Before ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Brendan Morais didn’t get the final rose on his season of The Bachelorette, but he’s going to try again on Bachelor in Paradise. Brendan filled out a Paradise Profile courtesy of the Bachelor Nation website and talked about his decision to go to the beach. He had two answers to the question, “What are you most excited about?” “I get to see Kenny’s body on the beach,” was the first.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 2021 teaser: Ready for more fun?

With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 2021 coming to ABC next month, the network clearly wants to remind you that it’s a good time. After all, we’ve just seen their latest promo, and it’s a pretty clear reminder that this is the Paradise of old even without Chris Harrison back as the host.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Fans Definitely Won't Miss Chris Harrison on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

ABC has confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise will return to television after a two-year hiatus, and teasers for Season 7 confirm that there is no shortage of drama. Some of Bachelor Nation's favorite past contestants will be returning for another chance at love including "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and the Queen herself, Victoria Larson.
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Bachelor in Paradise contestant Noah Erb?

NOAH Erb made a name for himself as the "villain" among the group of men vying for a shot at true love on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Though he may have wooed leading lady Tayshia Adams, the other guys were not convinced of his charm after he appeared to crash a group date in the show's promo for Week 6.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Cat Costumes! Romance! Island Tension! Connor B., Tre and Aaron Tease Their ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Journeys

Tournament of roses! Connor Brennan, Tre Cooper and Aaron Clancy teased season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, promising lots of drama to go around. After reuniting for The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special, which aired on Monday, July 26, the season 17 Bachelorette contestants exclusively told Us Weekly that finding The One was still a top priority for them — which is why they went to Mexico for Paradise.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Christopher Meloni Shares First Look As Law And Order: Organized Crime Is Already Back To Work On Season 2

When Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered earlier this year, it quickly became the a hit for the franchise, so it came as no surprise when NBC renewed the series for a second season. Fans loved getting to see Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler reunite after many years, which was crucial to Organized Crime’s success. So with the series now entering Season 2, Meloni is giving fans a first look as production kicks off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy