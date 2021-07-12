On the rise: Tatis, Guerrero among young stars lifting game

Cancel
DENVER (AP) — Talented stars such as Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Juan Soto, Ozzie Albies and phenom Shohei Ohtani are taking the game of baseball by storm. They’ll be on display at the All-Star Game in Denver and instantly become must-see entertainment. Tatis even hinted that, should he go deep, he not only will turn in a memorable bat-flip but grandly shimmy his way down the baseline as well. He exudes cool as he becomes the ambassador of fun for the game.

MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB All-Star Game 2021: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MVP as AL Beats NL

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes history with All-Star Game MVP nod originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a historic Midsummer Classic debut on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old Toronto Blue Jays slugger became the youngest All-Star Game MVP in MLB history as the American League beat the National...
MLBThe Tribune

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s long homer sparks American League to 8th straight All-Star Game win over National League

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put his signature on his first All-Star Game with one mighty swing of the bat. Toronto’s 22-year-old first baseman crushed a 468-foot solo home run off Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes in the third inning Tuesday night, waking up the Coors Field crowd and igniting the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League. He was named the game’s most valuable player.
MLBvgr.com

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddy Peralta MLB The Show 21 Cards Arrive in All-Star Game Choice Packs

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game saw the American League defeat the National League in a 5-2 content this past Tuesday. A number of players had noteworthy performances in the game, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Freddy Peralta. They’re two of the players who received new MLB The Show 21 cards in the All-Star Game Choice Packs. Here’s the latest about the new Diamond Dynasty content.
MLBParis Post-Intelligencer

Guerrero steals spotlight in AL’s All-Star game win

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start in this All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles Angels, got a save -- with his glove. He made a sliding catch in left field on Kris Bryant’s tricky liner with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning. So even with the teams decked out in new uniforms that social media deemed a strikeout instead of a home run, it was a familiar result. Mike Zunino also connected for the AL as it improved to 46-43-2 overall in the series. Guerrero, at 22, became the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history. J.T. Realmuto homered for the National League on a milehigh night at Coors, baseball’s ultimate launching pad. A 27-year-old right-hander in his fourth big league season, Ohtani has dazzled. He leads the major leagues with 33 homers and is 4-1 in 13 starts as a pitcher, a two-way performance not seen since Babe Ruth in 1919 and ‘20.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2021: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s breakout season gets even better with MVP performance

DENVER -- The 2021 All-Star Game might go down as the moment when Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. cemented himself as one of the faces of baseball. No, I'm not saying he's the face of the game. Arguments about this are pretty boring considering there's always room to have more than one player be the "face of baseball." But Vlad Jr. is certainly now in the conversation.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Fernando Tatis Jr. Blasted a Home Run Halfway to La Jolla

Fernando Tatis Jr. has blasted 31 dingers in 84 games this season, an absolutely astounding pace that suggests the 22-year-old phenom is actually getting even better. His latest was a titanic shot to the furthest reaches of Petco Park's left field seating. StatCast tells us it traveled 440 feet with an exit velocity of 111.8 mph. Not to argue with science, but both of those figures seem low. The eyeball test had this one at 613 feet and 153.2 mph.
MLBNewsday

Tatis' monster 2-run homer helps Padres beat Athletics 7-4

SAN DIEGO - (AP) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. has quite the flair for big home runs. Fans of the San Diego Padres have come to expect nothing less from the young superstar, including his signature bat flip and stutter-step rounding third base. Tatis' monster 440-foot, two-run homer gave the Padres...
MLBNBC San Diego

Tatis and Machado Homer, Paddack Stellar in 7-4 Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster 440-foot, two-run homer, Manny Machado added a three-run shot and Adam Frazier had two hits and two runs in his debut for the San Diego Padres, who rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Tuesday night. Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...

