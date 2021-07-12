Is It Possible to Fully Embrace Yoga Without Going Vegan?
Two years ago, I traveled to Belize to report on a specialized yoga instructor workshop. I’ve practiced yoga for some time, and took for granted that I wouldn’t be the only vegan in the group. Yet, when we gathered for meals, I observed all the other participants eating meat and animal products. I was shocked. In my mind, being a vegan yoga practitioner seemed intuitive, an embrace of the yogic concept of ahimsa, which calls for not harming others.www.vegetariantimes.com
