Is It Possible to Fully Embrace Yoga Without Going Vegan?

The pandemic — and lockdown-induced lethargy many have experienced for months — did a number on our bodies. Maybe the number on the scale has shifted a little to the right, or our clothes no longer fit. And as gyms open back up, there's a lot of talk, especially on social media, about getting our bods Hot Vax Summer-ready. In the midst of all this noise, a common piece of advice has been to focus less on what our bodies look like and more on what they can do. But while these calls for body acceptance rightly push back against fatphobia, they end up excluding disabled people.