Weather Blamed for Huge Pile-Up on I-10 Near Lordsburg

Bad weather is to blame for a huge traffic pile-up on I-10 near Lordsburg. A National Weather Service tweet says a fast-moving system brought about a drop in visibility to only a quarter mile. A multiple vehicle pile-up was the result involving several semis, cars and SUVs on I-10 westbound just east of Lordsburg. The Hidalgo County Herald posted on Facebook late last night that the storm blew through the area, bringing heavy rainfall and wind gusts of 60-miles an hour starting around 9:00-p.m. So far, there is no official report of injuries or arrests in the case.