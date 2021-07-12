Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Branson Calls His Successful Space Flight ‘Magical’

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Branson is calling his successful flight to the edge of space the “experience of a lifetime.” The British billionaire and five crew mates soared into space early yesterday from the company’s launch site in the New Mexico desert on board his Virgin Galactic spaceplane. The 70-year-old Branson and his crew rocketed more than 50 miles above the Earth before gliding back safely to the runway at Spaceport America. The entire flight from takeoff to landing took about an hour. Virgin Galactic plans to start taking paying customers into space next year.

kool1045fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Flight#Virgin Galactic#Earth#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Greenville, NCWITN

ECU physics & astronomy teacher calls Bezos’ space flight amazing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local physics and astronomy professor is sharing his impressions after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to blast into space in the last two weeks. Bezos’Blue Origin flight to space comes on the heels of fellow billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic out of this...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Richard Branson achieves his feat with Virgin Galactic and opens the era of space tourism

The billionaire Richard Branson It has managed to accomplish the feat that it had been preparing for months. This Sunday he landed safely in New Mexico, in the southwestern United States, after spending a few minutes at the outer space border aboard a privately built ship. He has done it aboard the ship of his own company Virgin Galactic. It is a trip that the businessman had always dreamed of and a milestone for space tourism that various companies want to start commercializing.
Aerospace & Defensewahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Bezos blasts off on his space company's 1st passenger flight

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos blasted off Tuesday on the first flight of his space travel company with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own rocket. The Amazon founder zoomed toward space with a hand-picked group; his younger brother,...
Aerospace & DefenseSand Hills Express

The differences between Bezos and Branson flights

Two competing billionaires have launched successful trips to space in the race for commercial space travel. On Tuesday, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos blasted off into space on the New Shepard spacecraft. Last week, Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson rocketed into space on his own aircraft. Here are the differences between the two flights.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have now both gone to space. Here's the difference between their Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic flights.

Two competing billionaires have launched successful trips to space in the race for commercial space travel. On Tuesday, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos blasted off into space on the New Shepard spacecraft. Last week, Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson rocketed into space on his own aircraft. Here are the differences between the two flights.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos space flight: Amazon founder and Blue Origin safely shoots himself off Earth on his own rocket

Jeff Bezos has successfully shot himself into space onboard a rocket made by his own Blue Origin private space company.It is the first time Blue Origin has carried humans to Earth, and Mr Bezos becomes arguably the first ever billionaire to take himself to space.The Amazon founder – along with his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, whose father bought his ticket – left the Earth onboard the New Shepherd rocket before falling back down to Earth.At 82, Ms Funk is now the oldest person to have travelled to space, and Mr Daeman is the youngest ever...

Comments / 0

Community Policy