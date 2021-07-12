Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

1 Dead, 5 Hurt in Early Morning Shooting

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person is dead and five others are injured in a shooting that happened in El Paso before sunrise yesterday. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies answered the shots fired call around a quarter after three a.m. yesterday in the desert near the Socorro Activities Complex on Joe Battle Boulevard. The deputies found a 21-year old man already died at the scene. The other five people injured were seriously hurt although so far no other information on their current status has been provided. No arrests have been made.

kool1045fm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#El Paso County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Zanesville, OHWHIZ

Chief Coury: One Man in Custody After Early Wednesday Morning Shooting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting incident. It happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Orchard Street. Chief Tony Coury said a 35-year-old male from Zanesville called the police department after he had been shot. A verbal altercation occurred between...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Early morning shooting kills one in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 44-year old man was killed in a shooting on the 3300 block of Balford Square in southeast Columbus. Police received the call at 5:19 Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers say they found George S. Craft lying on a walking path between two houses. Medics pronounced Craft dead at 5:31 a.m.
Waterloo, IAKCRG.com

One hurt near Waterloo motel early Sunday morning

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after a morning shooting, according to law enforcement officials. Waterloo Police said that a man was shot on Logan Avenue, near the Motel 6, early Sunday morning. He suffered what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in connection...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating two early Wednesday morning shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating two overnight shootings early Wednesday morning. According to police, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured near N. 34th St. and W. Villard Ave. around 2:30 a.m. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are a...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Man Found Dead in Early Morning House Fire in East San Jose

A man was found dead inside a San Jose home after a fire early Tuesday morning, according to a fire department spokesman. At about 1:05 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Estate View Way and Pleasant Crest Drive in the East San Jose foothills on reports of a house fire, officials said.
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

LPD: One hospitalized with serious injuries in early morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries in a shooting at the Elm Creek Apartments early Saturday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said five shots were initially fired in the 6500 block of 26th Street, but the situation then continued in the 2600 block of Milwaukee Avenue at the apartment complex.
Greeley, COtribuneledgernews.com

3 shootings reported Monday night, early Tuesday morning in Greeley

Jul. 20—The Greeley Police Department is investigating three shootings Monday evening into early this morning that damaged property, but caused no injuries, in Greeley. About 5 p.m. Monday, Greeley police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue and 12th Street, with one report of damage to a vehicle in the 900 block of 12th Street. At the scene, responding officers located shell casings, a live round and damage from the shooting, according the department. There were no injuries reported.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

3 seriously wounded in early-morning shooting on East Carson Street

Three people were seriously injured and hospitalized after a shooting early Friday morning on East Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South Side. City police said several shots were fired near the intersection of East Carson and South 18th streets around 1:30 a.m. Officers found three male gunshot victims in separate locations...
New Hanover County, NCfoxwilmington.com

Middle Sound Loop community stunned by early morning shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Heavy law enforcement and caution tape are not what residents in New Hanover County’s Providence neighborhood are used to seeing. “I was walking my little baby this morning and I noticed the sheriff’s deputy vehicles down here,” said Jeanine Stewart, who lives in the neighborhood. “There were several, which is not normal, and as I approached, I could see the yellow tape marking on this house.”
Albany, NYWRGB

Albany Police investigate early morning shooting on Ontario Street

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) -- Albany Police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning on Ontario Street. According to an official release, it happened around 1:20 A.M. on the 400 block of First Street between North Lake Avenue and Quail Street. Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to...
Sacramento County, CAKCRA.com

Sacramento County deputies investigate early morning shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the Arden area early Tuesday morning. Several deputies could be seen in the area of Bell Street and Arden Way. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. The shooting investigation is not impacting traffic...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

One dead after early morning crash that snarled I-75 traffic

Cobb Police say one person is dead after a multi-car crash on Interstate 75 north early Wednesday morning. The man killed in the wreck between Delk Road and the South Marietta Loop in Marietta has not yet been identified by police. At around 5:20 a.m., Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk...
Virginia StateWSLS

One dead in early morning Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Bedford County on Monday. At 12:27 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Wyatts Way and Thornbird Place, about 15 miles southeast of the town of Bedford. The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy