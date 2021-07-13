Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

CBA puts AI ethics at centre of Bill Sense

finextra.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Bank of Australia has used an AI ethics framework being developed by the country's government to help design a service that tells customers when their bill payments are due. CBA is one of six organisations that has been working with the government since 2019 on an AI ethics pilot...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Ai#Bills#Cba#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Ethics
Country
Australia
Related
TechnologyVentureBeat

AI ethics champion Margaret Mitchell on self-regulation and ‘foresight’

Ethics and artificial intelligence have become increasingly intertwined due to the pervasiveness of AI. But researchers, creators, corporations, and governments still face major challenges if they hope to address some of the more pressing concerns around AI’s impact on society. Much of this comes down to foresight — being able...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Towards a Responsible and Ethical AI

It is not the technology at fault, but the intention. Responsible AI, Ethical AI, AI for social good — I am sure you must have heard these terms at some point or the other, whether you are a Data Scientist or not. When I first heard these terms, the warning...
Technologydefense.gov

Ethics Key to AI Development, Austin Says

China — along with the United States and partners — are all hoping to come out on top when it comes to the mastery and application of artificial intelligence. But the Defense Department and its partners don't just aim to be masters of AI, they aim to do it ethically, said the secretary of defense.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

How To Make Ethical Use Of AI In The Hiring Process

The Hopes and Fears Surrounding Recruitment Algorithms. Global corporate investments in AI are projected to double to around $110 billion over the next two years. One of the main areas of application for organizational AI is recruitment (e.g., staffing, hiring, employee selection, etc.), not least because human recruiters waste a great deal of time entering data, sorting through resumes, and making imprecise inferences about candidates’ talent and potential. Across countries and industries, big firms, such as IKEA, Unilever, Intel and Vodafone rely on algorithmic decision-making in their recruitment processes.
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

It’s time to change the debate around AI ethics. Here's how

Heated debate about the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is often affected by ethical concerns that can create fear about this type of technology. Misinformation about the development, complexity and riskiness of AI technology are preventing proper debate on the issue. This technology can and should be under our control,...
SoftwareNBC Philadelphia

Building Ethical A.I. Products Can Put Businesses at a Competitive Advantage

SINGAPORE — Making sure that AI-driven services and products are ethical and can be trusted could become a competitive strength for businesses, experts said Wednesday. Artificial intelligence systems are already transforming businesses. They are able to automate repetitive tasks, analyze large volumes of data, recommend content, translate languages and even play games.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

Business Ethics

Business Ethics 6 Edition NEW EDITION, REVISED AND UPDATED This is a pragmatic, hands-on, up-to-date guide to determining right and wrong in the business world. Joseph Weiss integrates a stakeholder perspective with an issues-oriented approach so students look at how a business's actions affect not just share price and profit but the well-being of employees, customers, suppliers, the local community, the larger society, other nations, and the environment.Weiss uses a wealth of contemporary examples, including twenty-three customized cases that immerse students directly in recent business ethics dilemmas and ask them to consider how they would resolve them. The recent economic collapse raised ethical issues that have yet to be resolved--there could not be a better time for a fully updated edition of Weiss's classic, accessible blend of theory and practice.New to the Sixth Edition!New Cases! Fourteen of the twenty-three cases in this book are brand new to this edition. They touch on issues such as cyberbullying, fracking, neuromarketing, and for-profit education and involve institutions like Goldman Sachs, Google, Kaiser Permanente, Walmart, Ford, and Facebook. Updated Throughout! The text has been updated with the latest research, including new national ethics survey data, perspectives on generational differences, and global and international issues. Each chapter includes recent business press stories touching on ethical issues. New Feature! Several chapters now feature a unique Point/Counterpoint exercise that challenges students to argue both sides of a contemporary issue, such as too-big-to-fail institutions, the Boston bomber Rolling Stone cover, student loan debt, online file sharing, and questions raised by social media.
Technologyhbr.org

Everyone in Your Organization Needs to Understand AI Ethics

Many organizations have come around to seeing the business imperative of an AI ethical risk program. Countless news reports — from faulty and discriminatory facial recognition to privacy violations to black box algorithms with life-altering consequences — have put it on the agendas of boards, CEOs, and Chief Data and Analytics Officers. What most leaders don’t understand, however, is that addressing these risks requires raising awareness of them across their entire organization. Those that do understand this often don’t know how to proceed.
Softwaretechbeacon.com

Why we need to put the brakes on public software bills of material

The idea of a software bill of materials (SBOM) is a hot topic these days. The National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), both parts of the US Department of Commerce, have been organizing workshops, soliciting input from interested parties, and doing all of the other usual things that government agencies do before making a major ruling, at least when the outcome of the ruling isn’t dictated by politics instead of what actually makes sense.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Defense Secretary Austin calls for ethical AI development

July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military must develop artificial intelligence ethically and responsibly, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in remarks on Wednesday. In remarks to the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, he noted that while China intends to be the world's AI leader by 2030, the United States has the same goal but a different approach.
TechnologyForbes

Is Your AI Ethical? Three Ways To Bake Impact Into Your Business Model

Wendy Gonzalez is the CEO of Sama, the provider of accurate data for ambitious AI. We’ve all seen the headlines on the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries. From improved efficiencies in inventory management to new capabilities in vaccine development, AI has the power to revolutionize the way we work, interact and are entertained.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Blockchain Australia calls the state for crypto safe harbor

Blockchain Australia, a major association representing the local cryptocurrency industry, has officially introduced its crypto regulation recommendations to the federal government. The association filed a submission to the Senate Select Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre last Friday, calling the government to provide a safe harbor for...
Technologyfinextra.com

CBA readies clients for Swift 2021 release

Norwegian software vendor Commercial Banking Applications (CBA), today announced that it has shipped the latest annual release of its IBAS GBF - Global Banking Factory software to all customers over three months ahead of schedule, allowing additional time for testing in advance of the upcoming cutover to SWIFT Release 2021 in November this year.
Personal Financeaithority.com

Poland’s Ultimo SA Uses FICO AI-Powered Optimization To Advance Ethical Debt Resolution

Leading Polish debt collection firm uses mathematical optimization to determine ideal strategy for each borrower. Ultimo SA, one of the largest debt management companies in Poland and a part of B2 Holdings, will use FICO collections treatment optimization to take the ideal treatment path for each borrower. Using advanced mathematical optimization from FICO, Ultimo will be able to identify the best, most sustainable collections strategy for each borrower, from among dozens or even hundreds of potential options.
Technologyfinextra.com

SNB and SIX prime Secure Swiss Finance Network

Cyber resilience is a key concern for the Swiss financial sector given the growing threat of cyber risks globally. Communication between participants in the financial marketplace and financial market infrastructures is also affected by this issue. In order to further improve the resilience of the financial system against cyber risks,...
Computer Sciencearxiv.org

Measuring Ethics in AI with AI: A Methodology and Dataset Construction

Recently, the use of sound measures and metrics in Artificial Intelligence has become the subject of interest of academia, government, and industry. Efforts towards measuring different phenomena have gained traction in the AI community, as illustrated by the publication of several influential field reports and policy documents. These metrics are designed to help decision takers to inform themselves about the fast-moving and impacting influences of key advances in Artificial Intelligence in general and Machine Learning in particular. In this paper we propose to use such newfound capabilities of AI technologies to augment our AI measuring capabilities. We do so by training a model to classify publications related to ethical issues and concerns. In our methodology we use an expert, manually curated dataset as the training set and then evaluate a large set of research papers. Finally, we highlight the implications of AI metrics, in particular their contribution towards developing trustful and fair AI-based tools and technologies. Keywords: AI Ethics; AI Fairness; AI Measurement. Ethics in Computer Science.
Businessfinextra.com

Kaizen Reporting grows senior regulatory team

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting (Kaizen), is pleased to announce the expansion of its regulatory team with the hiring of three senior regulatory reporting experts. Francesco Angelini, Simon Appleton and Alan McIntyre join Kaizen’s existing specialists. They bring a wide range of experience and knowledge of the challenges clients...
Computersgeekwire.com

Putting AI into Practice with Taylor Cyr, Practice Lead, Public Sector/Higher Education at Quantiphi!

Featured Speaker: Taylor Cyr, Practice Lead, Public Sector/Higher Education at Quantiphi!. Claims processing is a time-consuming process. The submitted claim documents have to be manually reviewed and verified for authenticity, while simultaneously digitizing the data and making outbound calls to request applicants for missing information. This makes the entire process inefficient, cumbersome and difficult to align with business priorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy