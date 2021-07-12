Cancel
Baseball All-Star Game becomes Greatest Sho on Earth

DENVER (AP) — As five dozen players sat outside Coors Field ahead of the All-Star Game, they looked forward to the Greatest Sho on Earth. Shohei Ohtani is the top star of baseball’s midsummer classic, the center of attention for players and fans like no one before. Fans cheered when he was introduced at a news conference located outdoors, across the street from Coors Field due to the pandemic. He was to compete in the Home Derby, start on the mound for the American League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game and hit leadoff as the designated hitter.

