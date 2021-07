34-year-old Jai Marcellous Rideau of Palmetto has been arrested after he allegedly brutally attacked a pregnant woman while trying to rob her. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 595 Winston Road on Saturday to a domestic abuse call. Deputies were told Rideau became angry with the victim for trying to leave, so he allegedly beat her with the PVC pipe. He also allegedly ran to her vehicle and jumped in through the driver's side window, allegedly choked her which caused her to black out, and while still holding the pipe, allegedly stole cash and an Apple watch from her. It is then alleged that he pulled her through the now open door and began punching her in the stomach.