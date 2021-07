JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – In 2019, Jeromy Alexander lost to current mayor Derek Dobies by less than 400 votes. Now two years later, he’s ready to give it another chance. “I just talked to my supporters and they wanted me on the ballot one way or the other so, I think I had nine or ten supporters gather together on the last day or two and we got all the signatures turned in, so here I am on the mayor’s ballot,” said Alexander.