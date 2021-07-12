Police: Man with guns sought balcony near MLB All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An Eyewitness News exclusive: a security guard was caught on surveillance video punching a SEPTA passenger to the ground. A SEPTA spokesperson says this is a criminal investigation and they are still looking into what led up to a brutal attack on a passenger by a security guard. Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News from a SEPTA surveillance camera at the Arrott Transportation Center on the Market-Frankford Line shows an Allied security guard — who is contracted by SEPTA – attack a 51-year-old passenger on Tuesday afternoon. You can see that guard punching the man multiple times until he falls to the ground right at the fare gates. A SEPTA spokesperson says they do know there was some sort of argument that turned physical. The guard fled the scene immediately after and SEPTA is working with Allied Universal and trying to interview him at this time. The passenger was taken to Temple University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Just recently, SEPTA announced they would continue a $1.5 million contract with Allied Universal to launch earlier this year to keep guards at several “El” stations for extra safety and security.