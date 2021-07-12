Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

OHA reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49K4Mg_0ausonTG00
(Al Bello/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon Health Authority said Monday that the state recorded 506 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, KATU reports.

This brings Oregon’s total cases to 210,729 since the beginning of the pandemic. OHA no longer reports new cases over the weekend, as the state has hit the 70% vaccination benchmark and reopened the economy.

Here are the reports for this weekend:

  • Friday, July 9 – 254 new cases
  • Saturday, July 10 – 172 new cases
  • Sunday, July 11 – 80 new cases

OHA also reported five new COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 2,797.

As of Monday, Oregon has administered 2,579,892 Pfizer doses, 1,757,522 Moderna doses and 173,684 Johnson & Johnson doses.

Over 2.2 million Oregonians have finished their vaccine series.

Comments / 7

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
978
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oha#Covid 19#Economy#Katu#Oha#Johnson Johnson#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Account Executive, Aurea Software (Remote) - $200,000/year USD; 2. Senior Sales Executive (REMOTE); 3. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD; 4. Inside Sales Exec - Powersports/Motorcycle Division (remote); 5.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Bootleg Fire jumps to nearly 400K acres, 38% containment

(KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.) Fire officials said Thursday that the Bootleg Fire burning in southern Oregon has grown to 399,359 acres and is 38% contained. “Fire crews and support personnel have made significant progress in containing this fire in the last few days,” said Joe Prummer, Incident Commander trainee of Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 2. “However, we still have a long road ahead of us to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.”

Comments / 7

Community Policy