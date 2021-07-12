OHA reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon Health Authority said Monday that the state recorded 506 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, KATU reports.

This brings Oregon’s total cases to 210,729 since the beginning of the pandemic. OHA no longer reports new cases over the weekend, as the state has hit the 70% vaccination benchmark and reopened the economy.

Here are the reports for this weekend:

Friday, July 9 – 254 new cases

Saturday, July 10 – 172 new cases

Sunday, July 11 – 80 new cases

OHA also reported five new COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 2,797.

As of Monday, Oregon has administered 2,579,892 Pfizer doses, 1,757,522 Moderna doses and 173,684 Johnson & Johnson doses.

Over 2.2 million Oregonians have finished their vaccine series.